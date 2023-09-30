In February of this year, Mediaset launched a code of ethics for its two main networks, Telecinco and Cuatro. One of its most controversial points, Guiding Principles in Entertainment Programs, directly affected spaces such as Save me, in which from that very moment no allegations or political opinions could be issued. Let us remember that for decades the core of entertainment oscillated between Las Mama Chicho and dancing. chuminero by Lydia Lozano.

Since that February, many things have happened on Telecinco. 13 popular characters have been banned, a good part of the programming has been changed and the audience still does not connect enthusiastically with the channel that was the owner and lord of many televisions during the years of Paolo Vasile.

A look at the programming broadcast for more than 12 hours, not including news, reveals not only the complexity of success, but also compliance with that point of the ethical code. Is it possible to eliminate politics from entertainment spaces when everything, everything, concerns us politically, when discussing a divorce transpires our way of seeing life? Are there neutral laughs, without ideology? Do unicorns exist?

More information

Let’s go to ground zero of the time slots. Where it all started. This is life It is the program that replaced Save me when the program produced by La Fábrica de la Tele closed on June 23, 2023. It is presented by Sandra Barneda and César Muñoz, a couple that transmits chemistry and does what they can to comply with the rules, with the added difficulty of broadcasting during children’s hours. On Monday, September 25, they start strong. “What is important in the fall?” asks César. Sandra comes up with a word that ends in ño that she should not pronounce. Her partner gives her a hand: “Keep the children happy, because this is a family program.” Mischievous laughter on the set because everyone has thought of the same thing.

A moment of ‘This is life’ last Monday, September 25.

They give way to an alleged girlfriend of Bertín Osborne who wants to make it clear that theirs is not a clandestine and old love affair, it is called an “intermittent relationship” and has lasted about 15 years. “I don’t want to be pointed out on the street as someone’s lover,” says Encarna Navarro, who is also dedicated to singing. While she speaks, the program signs ask two questions: “Did Ana María Aldón pay halfway when she was married to Ortega Cano? Has she been living off the story during the marriage? Faced with such a situation, the collaborators start a debate about the wage gap of this now ex-couple and things come up about Spain in which women were more at home among diapers and frying pans. Disturbing phrases are uttered that imply that the key for a couple to succeed is to “give her place” to her.

Next, another melon opens that has to do with the work breaks of Shakira’s household employees. Some understand that it is normal for them to work hard and work on demand because the Colombian woman “has other schedules” and demands that other women with much less sense of rhythm do not have and who, therefore, are lentils.

In AfternoonAR, Mediaset’s big bet for Telecinco, Ana Rosa Quintana presents David, a very young and tattooed boy who “works from dawn to dusk and has gone viral” and this serves to tell the audience that let’s see if they take note ” those who complain all day long.” David brings home 1,800 euros a month and his entire family lives off of that money. The presenter asks people to lend her a hand and appeals to companies in the face of such a discovery.

At the collaborators’ table a topic appears that delights everyone. Yolanda Díaz has said that the rich, not content with sucking our blood and life, plan to go live on other planets and even New Zealand to escape global warming. “Look, you’re not hot” (sic), says Vicky Martín Berrocal. Quintana declares that when she saw the video she thought it was something from the deepfake and summarizes: “Someone close has read a book that is kind of funny and has summarized it.” Laughter. Co-host Beatriz Archidona looks at the camera a little angry and asks the audience: “Are you worried about the rich or the families who don’t have a plan B to make ends meet?” They recommend that the Sumar leader talk “about what she has to talk about” and they clarify that she is talking about houses in New Zealand “when the caves of Sacromonte have already been invented here.” A radio clip by Carlos Herrera scientifically confirms that what Díaz said is as stupid as a fool’s errand.

Below, a news pack that includes attacks on teachers – “Total respect has been lost” –, inflation and another question. “crossfit: a sport or a sect? Someone at the table remembers that Pedro Sánchez does sports and Quintana adds: “Feijóo is also fit”.

At two to eight in the afternoon, the presenter says goodbye with a short editorial about current events. “I am in favor of what Pedro Sánchez said before about the amnesty. […] Listen to the young people, your elders, the social majority.” The contest started at 8:00 p.m. Chain reaction.

Politics and society in the morning

Tuesday is the first day of the investiture session of Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The critical look, presented by Ana Terradillos, talks about politics and other issues that are also political, such as the economy. It starts at 11:00 We’ll see, presented by Joaquín Prat. worthy heir of The mornings of Ana Rosa, It has its share of political news, events, viral videos and a heart section which they also call social Club. Prat points out in the current affairs block that the videos found on the hard drive of the priest detained in Malaga make him a sexual aggressor, thanks to the law of only yes is yes. In the final section they talk about the funeral of María Teresa Campos. Three government ministers come out saying wonders about the deceased. Also José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who takes the opportunity to say that admiration for Campos is the only thing that unites him with Pedro Sánchez. Heh.

Marta Flich, during the ‘GH VIP: 48 Hour Limit’ gala on Tuesday, September 26.

But Tuesdays are day of GH VIP. And before, another delivery of Chinese stories, the program presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez. They also talk about Shakira and connect with a man who lives in Los Angeles who calls the Colombian “bitter lady.” Then they interview Abel Caballero, mayor of Vigo, who is already preparing for Christmas with the enthusiasm of a child. The next day he had Manuela Carmena. The next day, Mediaset closed the program.

GH VIP Its presenter is Marta Flich. Tuesday’s gala (which Telecinco has also already canceled) lasts almost four hours, but one of the most interesting moments involves the fight between two contestants. It has nothing to do with food, housework or quarrels from the past, but with a pronoun. Yes, when one of them refers to the other as he or she, boy or girl, it is sarcasm or an insult.

Flich also looks at the camera and proclaims: “In GH VIP We embrace diversity and we have always demonstrated it. “We do not allow transphobic speech or any type of discrimination.” The set applauds. Minutes later, one of the inhabitants of the house, who responds to the name of Luitingo, asks a companion on the sofa, with downcast eyes and in a honeyed voice: “Are you physically faithful?” “In the fall,” she should have answered. At that time of night, there is no longer children’s hours. And everything is still politics.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, in addition to the recommendations and criticisms of our journalists SIGN UP