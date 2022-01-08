Third place for the Ferrari 488 GT3 of the Kessel team with the VR46 insignia at the 12 Hours of the Gulf. The endurance race that took place in Abu Dhabi was won by the Seas Mercedes Amg GT3 (in Pro class) with a crew of Isa Al Khalifa, Ben Barnicoat and Martin Kodric. The place of honor went to another Sps (Pro-Am) Stuttgart car driven by Valentin Pierburg, Dominik Baumann and Christoph Lenz. But also Valentino Rossi’s guys, who always competed in the Pro-Am class, got on the podium. Third place for the Swiss David Fumanelli, who replaced the Pesaro, Uccio Salucci and Luca Marini. Rossi had had to give up his presence in Yas Marina due to a contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19 shortly before departure.