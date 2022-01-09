There Gulf 12 Hours, staged on the circuit of Yas Marina, ended with a positive result for the Ferrari of the Kessel team, which took to the track for the occasion with the insignia of VR46. The trio consisting of Alessio Salucci, Luca Marini and David Fumanelli it occupied the second position in the Pro-AM category, finishing at 3rd place in the general classification behind the two Mercedes of the Seas teams (Isa Al Khalifa, Ben Barnicoat and Martin Kodric) and SPS (Valentin Pierburg, Dominik Baumann and Christoph Lenz), real rulers of the 2022 edition. A result made even more emblematic by what happened in the hours before departure, with the twist that excluded the most awaited man of the entire event: Valentino Rossi.

The Pesaro, forced to fiduciary quarantine after coming into contact with a person affected by Covid-19, he in fact had to renounce participation at the last moment, thus vanishing the desire to be able to compete again alongside his half-brother Luca Marini. The absence of the Doctor it was thus replaced by the summoning in extremis by the Swiss Fumanelli, who completed a weekend to remember for the team of the nine-time world champion in the world championship, who retired from the latter category at the end of last season. However, Rossi’s ‘orphans’ did not equal the team’s best overall result in the 2019, when Marini and Salucci took the victory in the Pro-AM category together with the then Yamaha rider. Speaking of Ferrari, the 5th place overall of the AF Corse 488, brought to the track by Edward Cheever III, son of former F1 driver Eddie, should be underlined.

2nd in the Pro-Am category 🏆🥈

3rd in the overall standings 🏆🥉

VERY GOOD GUYS 🔥👏🏻 what a nice weekend 🏎💥@MonsterEnergy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c5ihh3ugCO – VR46 Riders Academy (@VRRidersAcademy) January 8, 2022