The 12 Hours of Monza warms up the engines

After opening the 2020 season, the 12 Hours of Monza returns to the Temple of Speed. The race, included in the 24H Series calendar, will see 30 cars compete in a double race between Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 June. The first start will be given on Saturday at 12.00 with the checkered flag waving at 18.30, while on Sunday at 10.00 the start of the remaining 5 hours and 30 minutes of the race will see GT3, GTX, GT4 and TCR cars on the track. In addition to the 12H, the cars of the Mitjet 2L Italia 2023 Series will also take to the track with 4 races between Friday and Saturday and the newly formed Eurocup-3 with the Alfa Romeo-powered Tatuus single-seaters to challenge each other on the 5793 meters of the Temple of Speed. Free admission on Saturdays and Sundays and paid parking (€15 for cars – €5 for motorcycles).

Among the protagonists also Barrichello

The 12H Hankook will also be an opportunity to see the 3-time winner of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, Rubens, back on track Barrichello, on the top step of the podium in 2002 and 2004 with Ferrari and in 2009 with BrawnGP, his last victory in F1. The Brazilian will return to the Temple of Speed ​​with the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup of the Q1 Trackracing team together with compatriots Eduardo Menossi and Marcos Vinicius Neves.

Many Italian drivers are also expected at the start, starting with the tricolor crew of the Kessel Racing Ferrari 296 GT3. LMDV, Alessandro Cutrera, Marco Talarico, Marco Frezza and the home driver David Fumanelli will take turns at the wheel of the Prancing Horse GT3. Class 992 classification leaders are Sabino De Castro, Fabrizio Broggi and Sergiu Nicolae on the Willi Motorsport by Ebimotors Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

Entertainment and fun will be key ingredients for the weekend with the possibility of accessing the starting grid for the “Grid Walk” of the two 12H Hankook races, as well as being able to meet the drivers in the paddock of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. The “Monza 100” APP will indicate all the open grandstands and refreshment points present in the racetrack and the indications to reach the activities of the Tiscali Monza Karting, Monza Shop and the Info Point from which the “Monza Tour Experience” will start to discover of the Temple of Speed.