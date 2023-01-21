Although sometimes Argentine soccer looks down on Mexican soccer, on occasions they have resorted to taking pieces for their teams. The reality is that the biggest clubs in Argentina like Boca Juniors Y River PlateThey have turned to Liga MX to be able to add reinforcements, sometimes dealing with players they already know well.
Here we leave you twelve footballers who went from the MX League to the Argentine Super League:
The most recent case. The Paraguayan defender stopped entering America’s plans, so he began to look for an accommodation, sounding loudly the Cruzeiro from Brazil. However, in the end it was Boca Juniors who decided to sign him.
His time in Argentina was brief, but he can boast of having played with the Boca Juniors beside Diego Armando Maradona in 1997.
The Necaxa striker put on the xeneize jacket, but could only play games in the now-defunct Copa Sudamericana. After his short adventure, he returned with the Rays.
In 2018, Cruz Azul signed the Argentine, who became one of the cement club’s favorites thanks to his solid performances in midfield. After having reached the grand final, which he lost, Boca Juniors He decided to sign him in 2019 paying 8.5 million dollars.
El Capo welcomed his return to his country because he believed that this way he had a better chance of being called up to his national team.
Another Mexican with a fleeting step in Argentina. In 1995, El Beto went on loan to River Plate from Necaxa, being the player with the highest salary on the team. He never managed to adapt and the pressure ended up eating him to return to the Rays.
The Machine brought the midfielder from Racing Club, being part of the coveted ninth league title. After a loan to Boca Juniors and a return to La Noria, Pol was acquired by El Azul y Oro in 2022.
Currently, Independiente de Avellaneda has a problem with the Americasince the latter filed his complaint with the TAS about the debt that the Argentine club had for the signing of the Paraguayan, who left El Nido in 2019 to land at El Rojo, being the club’s all-time record signing for six mdd.
The Mexican World Cup player in Germany 2006 arrived at Vélez Sarsfield in Argentina at the request of the Argentine coach Ricardo La Volpewho was his strategist in the Tricolor and in the MX League. The side was in tigers when he was taken to the Fort, after a year, he returned to Aztec soil with the Toluca.
Perhaps many do not know it, but the Mexican defender also had a stint in the Argentine Super League with Lanus. After being out of Lionthe World Cup player in 2010 went on loan for six months with El Garnet, where he left good impressions, however, in the end he returned to MX ascent with Zacatecas miners.
The Mexican striker who defended the jerseys of zacatepec, America, saint Louis, Tecosamong others, had a step through Defense and Justice Argentina in 2006, staying for a season to later return to Mexico.
The striker is well remembered in Mexico for his time at Xolos and America, where he shone with his annotations. Due to his great scoring nose, he aroused the interest of the Boca Juniorswho signed him in June 2016, lifting the League and the Cup.
Another Argentinian more. The central defender was signed by Santos Laguna in May 2014, coming from lanusbecoming a fundamental piece and captain, to add one more title in the history of the lagoon team.
For the 2018-19 season, El Cali was acquired by the Boca Juniorswhere it was until 2022.
Another recent case. The Paraguayan could never shine in Rayados, so he was loaned to San Lorenzo, Alanyaspor from Turkey and Atlético San Luis.
Unlike what happened in the Sultana del Norte, in El Ciclón he did convince and finally put his jacket back on after leaving on loan again at the end of 2022.
