Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has identified 12 workers for the prevention of hemorrhagic fever for camels, which began in the eighties, and appears in the summer months from March to July, and it affects racing camels often, and this came during a workshop organized by the authority for remote breeders.

The workshop showed that the symptoms of hemorrhagic fever in camels include: “high fever, loss of appetite, swollen lymph nodes, and a number of other symptoms, and death occurs within 3 days, in the event of delay in discovering the disease.”

The authority indicated that the factors that lead to infection are multiple, including changing the grazing environment, intense stress after races, feeding carbohydrate fodder without burning these fats, or feeding them to foods that are not used to them, the spread of insects, and bacterial and parasitic pathogens, which interfere with these predisposing factors.

And she emphasized that to prevent disease, immunization must be made against intestinal and blood poisoning, and to reduce the proportion of concentrates, and barley in the fodder, especially in the summer, especially for racing camels, and to reduce stress, especially in the summer, and give vitamins to raise immunity, use crushed barley and not ground, with a sufficient amount. From the fibers represented in dry and green herbs, from dry and green alfalfa, avoiding the use of dates, especially in the summer, and using ready-made feeds that contain 10 to 12% protein, 4 to 5 percent fat, and not adding high-fermented carbohydrates, such as Date honey «molasses», or black honey, especially in the summer, as it leads to a marked increase in the acidity of the rumen.

And it called for not training pressure on camels who are new to racing, especially young “frivolous” ages, in the summer, not to overuse antipyretic drugs, anti-inflammatories, and not to use antibiotics, except through a prescription prescribed by a veterinarian, as they may kill microbes The useful rumen, and the necessity of early reporting of cases, for rapid therapeutic intervention in the event of high temperatures, especially for hiran and frivolous camels, especially at the beginning of the summer months, which leads to the success of treatment and averting death.