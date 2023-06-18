The Sharjah Human Resources Department participated in the “Fakhr” program launched by the University of Sharjah in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the “Nafes” program, with the aim of opening training and job opportunities for university engineering graduates and job seekers.

The program was held at the University of Sharjah campus in the University City of Sharjah, and targeted engineering graduates and job seekers who are registered in the database of the Human Resources Department and hold various qualifications and specializations.

The program was attended by 138 job seekers, during which a number of private sector companies and entities were invited. There were 12 entities and companies present at the exhibition held within the program, which offered 56 job vacancies in a number of specializations, in addition to two vocational and field training programs in the field of work.

For his part, Eng. Omar Khalfan bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and head of the Human Resources Department, said: “Through this participation, the department aims to attract private sector companies and expand the scope of their cooperation by supporting government initiatives in creating and developing employment opportunities for citizens, in addition to raising The attractiveness of the private sector to the segment of job seekers, which in turn was reinforced by the Nafes program.

It also seeks to form a strong base of national competencies in this sector, which in turn contributes to strengthening its presence in the business arena and attracting more promising opportunities for job seekers.

He added: We are proud of this fruitful cooperation with the University of Sharjah, which supports investment in national cadres, and raises the rates of their participation in the labor market, thus contributing to the promotion of sustainable growth.

Al Shamsi emphasized that Sharjah resources focus on the priority of creating and seizing promising job opportunities for citizens in private sector companies and institutions. It is keen to be present in all forums and platforms that support this trend, especially the employment fairs organized by various state agencies and institutions, to facilitate the employment of citizens and provide opportunities for immediate interviews.