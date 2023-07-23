The world is witnessing massive climatic changes with the rapid development in all fields, which necessitated serious thinking by governments to take practical steps to confront these changes. The UAE was at the forefront of countries that adopted “sustainability” as one of the main axes of its development strategy, and based on that, “Emirates Today” singles out this space for issues of sustainability, climate change and food security.

The UAE’s initiatives in protecting the environment and preserving biodiversity locally and globally have contributed to strengthening its position on indicators for achieving global sustainable development goals. The UAE seeks to achieve environmental sustainability within a legislative and regulatory framework, and the country has adopted many initiatives related to achieving sustainable development goals.

The Emirati initiatives to achieve the goals of sustainable development include 12 initiatives and projects to protect the environment, including the UAE Foreign Aid Initiative, the Air Quality Index Initiative, the Sustainable Wildlife Initiative, the National Project for the List of Endangered Species “The Red List”, the Important Bird Areas Program, the National Project “Nature Treasures in the Emirates”, the initiative to rehabilitate coastal and marine life areas, the Environmental Performance Improvement Initiative, the National Carbon Sequestration Project, the National Strategy for Invasive Species, in addition to the UAE Network for Climate Change Research.

The UAE Foreign Aid Initiative provides aid to communities around the world with the aim of creating effective partnerships on an ongoing basis. The UAE’s aid has always aimed at eradicating poverty while enhancing security and stability at the international level, ensuring an improvement in living standards for all individuals.

The country launched the Air Quality Index initiative, in line with the 11th goal of sustainable development, which is related to creating sustainable cities and communities.

The UAE also launched the Sustainable Wildlife Initiative in the country, in line with Goal No. 14 of the Sustainable Development Goals related to life under water and Goal 15 related to life on land, and aims to ensure sustainable wildlife in the country as well as raise awareness about the importance of preserving biological diversity.

While the national project for the List of Endangered Species “The Red List” relies on the methodology of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List to identify and evaluate birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles and a number of marine animals (sharks and coral reefs).

The initiative to rehabilitate coastal and marine life areas is in line with Goal No. 14 of the Sustainable Development Goals with regard to life under water, and Goal 15 to support life on land. The Ministry of Resources Climate Change and Environment’s strategy framework included the establishment of a sustainable natural ecosystem, preserving marine life, rehabilitating coastal areas, and restoring coral reefs.

The initiative to improve environmental performance reflects the commitment to Goal 11 of the Sustainable Development Goals towards creating sustainable cities and communities. The country launched this initiative to create an integrated central system that works to improve the environmental performance of the country, and enhance it to improve the global competitiveness index, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071, by creating a diversified economy that contributes to sustainable development based on innovation and research.

In line with the 11th goal of creating sustainable cities and communities, and the 12th goal of responsible consumption and production, the UAE launched the Integrated Waste Management initiative, and the country has worked diligently towards reducing the number of waste dumps, and aims to treat 75% of local solid waste.

climate research

The Emirates Network for Climate Change Research brings together a group of committed climate scientists and researchers to facilitate the dissemination of knowledge and promote the development of research cooperation. Members of the network are selected from government agencies, universities and various research centers. Climate research is critical to understanding short- and long-term changes in temperature, sea level, precipitation, air quality, extreme weather events, and others.

104 research projects to develop scientific solutions to development issues

UAEU is keen to promote the concept of sustainability in all sectors, by establishing an integrated infrastructure to achieve a balance between economic and social development while ensuring environmental sustainability, noting that the University Research Office has established the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Research Program, which aims to raise awareness of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals among university students and society.

The university strengthened its participation and interaction with the community through initiatives to establish research projects concerned with the 17 sustainable development goals, as the university funds 104 research projects with the participation of 468 male and female students from various colleges to develop scientific solutions to issues related to development goals.

The projects focus on four different SDGs: quality education, clean water and sanitation, decent work and economic growth, and life on land.

“Sharjah Innovation” launches qualitative initiatives to support sustainable innovations

The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park affirmed its work to promote environmental innovations and clean technology by coordinating and harmonizing its activities with the goals of the COP28 climate conference, providing a supportive environment for innovative startups seeking to achieve positive change, and contributing to efforts to combat climate change and achieve sustainable development at the global level.

The complex participates in projects aimed at reducing environmental impact and developing sustainable infrastructure. The projects include hydrogen-related initiatives, in cooperation with the American University of Sharjah in the field of green hydrogen energy, in addition to supporting the development of solar-powered vehicles and other clean energy projects, in cooperation with international partners and companies.

The complex revealed its promotion of environmental projects that represent the main destination for innovation, including the “Usky” project for suspended trains in the complex, which represents the new generation of modern mobility technologies, which has reached advanced stages of experimentation and testing, and aims to provide an environmentally friendly means of transportation.

The complex also includes projects in green energy generation with advanced technology, additive manufacturing (3D printing), and virtual and augmented reality projects based on artificial intelligence technologies.