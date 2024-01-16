Russian Defense Ministry: 12 UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were eliminated over the Voronezh and Belgorod regions

Over the Voronezh and Belgorod regions on the night of Tuesday, January 16, 12 drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were intercepted or destroyed. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram-channel.

Over the Voronezh region, air defense systems destroyed five drones and intercepted three more. Another four drones were intercepted in the sky over the Belgorod region.

This night, the Ministry of Defense already reported drones shot down over two regions. Thus, three Ukrainian Armed Forces drones were shot down over the Voronezh region, and another one was destroyed over the Belgorod region.

In Voronezh, due to an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fragments of a drone fell into a residential building; as a result, a girl born in 2013 was injured. She received cut wounds to her arm, leg and neck. In Voronezh, a city state of emergency was introduced due to the incident.