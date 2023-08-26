Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay said on Friday that a stampede occurred between fans trying to enter the country’s national stadium for the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Islands Games, killing 12 and injuring about 80 others.

The accident occurred at the entrance to the “Paria” stadium in Antananarivo, where about 50,000 people were gathering for the opening ceremony of the 11th edition of the Indian Ocean Islands Games.

“The non-final toll is 12 dead” and up to 80 wounded, Ntsai told reporters, in front of a hospital in the capital where the injured were taken.

The cause of the stampede has not yet been determined.

For his part, President Andry Rajoelina, who was present at the opening ceremony, called for a minute’s silence to mourn the victims.

He said, in a televised speech, “We are about 50,000 people present in the stadium… but a tragic event occurred because of the stampede. There were dead and wounded at the entrance.”

Police, gendarmerie and ambulance teams attended the scene.

This year, Madagascar hosts the Indian Ocean Islands Games, which are held once every four years, and will continue until the third of next September.