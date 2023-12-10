The Venezuelan government announced on Sunday that the collapse of a gold mine in the southeast of the country near an indigenous community killed at least 12 people.

A landslide on Wednesday buried the mine, a small-scale, informal gold mining site near the town of Icaparro in Bolivar state.

Informal mining operations have flourished in remote, mineral-rich areas, where thousands are employed extracting lucrative minerals, especially gold.

The Venezuelan Risk Management and Civil Protection Agency said, in a post on the “X” platform, that it is providing food, water and medical supplies to those affected, while also coordinating the transfer of bodies to “Puerto Ordaz”, about 700 kilometers to the north.