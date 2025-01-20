12 cyber scammers arrested who sent 1,000 SMS per minute in scams like “the son in trouble”

The National Police has dismantled a criminal organization dedicated to multiple types of cyber scams in Sabadell, with the arrest of 12 people who made up the group’s leadership. The gang, which operated mainly through SMS and phone call scams, managed to defraud around two million euros from more than 760 victims. This is the third large organization dedicated to these practices that falls in recent months.

The investigation, begun in January 2023, revealed a sophisticated scam system that began with the mass sending of up to 1,000 messages per minute. One of their hooks was the “son in distress,” a scam in which criminals pose as a child or close relative in an emergency situation.

Using SMS and messaging apps, they make their targets believe that their children have had a problem on their phones and write to them from a new number. After gaining their trust, they ask them for bank transfers to deal with any unforeseen events.

The gang also practiced bank impersonation, in which its members falsely alerted victims about alleged blocking of their bank accounts, directing them to fraudulent links that pretended to be official websites of their entities.

The group had a well-defined hierarchical structure, which included more than 660 identified financial “mules”, mainly residents of Catalonia, the National Police explained in a statement. These people were at the “lowest level” of the organization and received the fraudulent funds into their personal accounts. “These mules, for the most part, did not know anyone in the organization, since they were not a real part of it, but rather they are considered simple collaborators who obtain a small financial compensation,” explains the Police.

At the same level were the so-called “droppers”, who were in charge of recruiting these mules and supervising the extraction of money, even going so far as to use violence against the mules to force them to comply with their demands. “The defrauded money was usually bounced to various accounts to gain anonymity, prior to its transformation into cash or cryptocurrencies,” the statement continues. During the operation, more than 600 people who are suspected of acting as mules have been identified.

During the nine simultaneous searches carried out, the researchers analyzed more than 700 telephone lines, 2,455 mobile terminals, 3,000 bank accounts and 86 email accounts. The operation was carried out by the Sabadell Local Judicial Police Brigade, where most of the members of the gang came from, with support from specialized units such as the GOES, the UIP and Canine Guides.

“Mom, my phone is broken.”



The 12 detainees have been imprisoned by court order. The National Police reminds that banking entities never request passwords or sensitive information through SMS or phone calls, and recommends victims of these scams to report them immediately by calling 091.