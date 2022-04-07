The Department of Human Resources in the Government of Sharjah has set 12 conditions and criteria for nomination for virtual job interviews, and announced the implementation of electronic qualification programs during the holy month of Ramadan, targeting the segment of job seekers listed in the department’s database.

The department clarified that the requirements for candidacy for job interviews include that the candidate must meet 12 conditions and criteria, including seven criteria in the way of applying for a job, and five conditions for attending job interviews.

She pointed out that regarding the criteria for candidacy for a job, the seniority of the job application registration is taken into consideration, to take into account the application of the principle of priority, the seniority of obtaining an academic qualification, passing qualifying programs, and the field training program, in addition to the desire and ability to work in accordance with the requirements of the job.

She indicated that job seekers are nominated from the category of unemployed candidates, and the nomination is based on the agreement of the scientific qualification with the required job specialization, in order to put the right person in the right place, in terms of matching the educational qualifications with the scientific professions, and that the nomination for job interviews is in Cities and regions inhabited by the candidates.

She added that regarding the conditions for attending job interviews, the candidate must adhere to the official dress during the interview, and that the personal name is clearly and correctly recorded in the video communication applications, to make it easier for the official to identify the candidate, and the date and timing of the interview must be adhered to and prepared before 15 A minute of the official time, and not to leave the electronic program before the end of the interview, in addition to choosing a suitable place to conduct the interview and to stay away from everything that may distract attention and focus, by looking at the official or the camera and not at the screen, and in the event of a technical defect or malfunction before or during the interview The candidate must immediately inform the interview official of this, so that it can be fixed so as not to lose his right to the interview.

The department stated that it is in the process of implementing electronic qualification programs during the holy month of Ramadan, targeting the segment of job seekers with all academic qualifications who are included in the database of job seekers in the department, from all cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah in the city of Sharjah, the central region and the eastern region.

She explained that the programs will be held, during the period from April 11 to 21, and include a package of qualifying programs with a remote training system using the (Microsoft Teams) program, targeting researchers of various academic qualifications to train them on programs: business reporting techniques, data analysis, and management. The shift towards a sustainable future, methods of enhancing productivity, writing a professional CV, the nature of the leadership role in building work teams, a program in the art of seizing and creating development opportunities, a program in the power of the word and its impact on relationships, a program in recent trends in social responsibility, in addition to a program in Developing promising young leaders, social and humanitarian etiquette, and the career guidance program for the job interview system.

She explained that it had recently implemented a number of qualifying programs in electronic document management, which targeted researchers with a high school diploma, programs in human resources management, training and career development, and targeted holders of bachelor’s and diploma qualifications in the disciplines of management, business administration, human resources, management and solving complex problems, and development skills. Self-work, thinking, strategic planning and listening skills, and a career guidance program for the job interview system, in addition to a program in creativity strategies and innovation applications, targeting researchers of various academic qualifications.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

