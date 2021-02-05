The Acting Head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Prosecution at the State Prosecutor’s Office, Salem Ali Al-Zaabi, said that the Public Prosecution examines all grievances against violations related to “Covid-19” disease, at the state level, with precision and investigation, to ensure that the violation is proven, canceled or reduced. The complainant, pointing out that there are more than 12 sub-committees and more than 60 public prosecution members, at the state level, to decide on grievances.

Al-Zaabi added that the Public Prosecution is part of the judicial authority, and represents public rights and society, through the competencies it exercises and is entrusted with in the law, pointing out that it is not a party to liberate violations. Rather, it looks at the grounds for violations, and decides on grievances according to laws, regulations and procedures, as it is a body to lift grievances. For any person after hearing the reasons for his grievance and the reasons for releasing the violation, as for the issuance of violations and based on the decision of the Council of Ministers regarding the issuance of a regulation for controlling violations of precautionary measures, instructions and duties imposed to limit the spread of the Corona virus (Covid-19), it is entrusted to judicial control bodies, each within his competence .

Al-Zaabi emphasized that the role of the Public Prosecution in the Coronavirus pandemic is represented in the Emergency and Crisis Prosecution, by combating wrong behaviors and violations committed by some people, as some of them involve criminal crimes that the Public Prosecution has dealt with, in coordination with other authorities at the state level regarding the pandemic Corona, in addition to its keenness to spread legal culture through its platforms to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” disease, indicating that the Cabinet’s decision mandated the Public Prosecution office to consider grievances regarding “Covid-19” violations, by canceling the violation or rejecting the grievance or Even the reduction, pointing out that the restrictions related to this violation are in place with the bodies that the Council of Ministers has entrusted with collecting the value of the fine.

Al-Zaabi explained that the Public Prosecution Office, and in the context of its keenness to provide judicial services in a manner that meets the expectations of customers, aspirations and future visions, has introduced, since the beginning of the pandemic, a grievance service for violations of “Covid-19” for all members of society, and it is a free and smart service available on the website www.pp. gov.ae and the smart application of the Public Prosecution, and the request can be submitted through it in simple steps, which include only sending the personal data and the data of the violation and its causes, along with attaching the information and data leading to the grievance that he submits. Community members can also contact the Public Prosecution through the hotline (80099999), to inquire about any information, pointing out that some send a grievance to the Public Prosecution by e-mail to it, and this is not correct, as it must be submitted through the grievance service or the smart application of the Public Prosecution.

Al-Zaabi mentioned that there are grievances that take time due to the incomplete documents or data provided by the complainant, such as the violation number, the vehicle plate or the papers supporting the grievance, which requires the Public Prosecution to communicate with the authority that issued the violation to determine its circumstances and conditions, before deciding on the grievance, Noting that the most prominent violations in the “Corona” crisis are the violations mentioned in the decision of the State Attorney General, Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, and his amendments regarding the administrative sanctions and violations imposed to limit the spread of “Covid-19” disease, explaining that these violations are cases of breaches of procedures And the measures imposed and announced by the concerned authorities in the state, whether the health authorities represented by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and health authorities in other emirates, or the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Interior.

Al-Zaabi said that the Public Prosecution reformulated the procedures announced by those authorities as violations to apply them to those who are not committed to the precautionary measures and measures, including wearing masks imposed by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection on individuals in light of the spread of the Corona pandemic as a means of preventing disease, and the Public Prosecution has formulated this The measure is in a form contrary to non-compliance, since this is a requirement of the ministry in light of the great efforts to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, adding that the decision of the Attorney General set fines for these violations ranging between 500 dirhams and 50 thousand dirhams, in addition to other penalties, such as closure And administrative detention, knowing that these penalties are doubled in case of repetition.

Al-Zaabi pointed out that the competencies of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Prosecution relate to all the emirates of the state, in coordination and cooperation with the local authorities in each emirate, and grievance for violations anywhere is with the Public Prosecution through the website and the smart application for all violations issued by the Attorney General’s decision, pointing out that the refusal The grievance is made after confirming all the procedures that prove the violation against the complainant, but a request can be submitted for a reconsideration of the grievance in the event that new evidence emerges confirming the validity of the position of the complainant, such as some people who were violated during the national sterilization period, and they provided data proving the validity of their grievance, such as a bill To purchase medication or request an exit permit.

