Interior of the book ‘Illustrated Korean Cuisine’ (Col&Col Ediciones). Luna Kyung (author) and AhnJi (illustrator)

The book is a metaverse that does not require virtual reality glasses. If drawing, animation and the storyboardingthen the result will be a world beyond that moves between the reality of storytelling and the fantasy of the image. Therefore, if the metaverse were tangible, it would be in the form of a comic, manga, or illustrated book.

It is believed that the first comic book artist was an American back in the early 19th century, a certain Thomas Rowlandson who gave life to the Doctor Syntax, a story of adventurers. However, the first published comic was The Yellow Kid (1896). At the beginning of the 20th century, the first manga in history was born and in the 1920s, manga aimed at children’s audiences proliferated. From then until today, the world of the illustrated book has grown so exponentially that it is currently a boom world. This has also been the case in publications on culinary themes.

In Spain we have grown up with fictional characters like Carpanta, always looking for a sandwich, or Mafalda running away from the eternal meals in front of her hated soup. However, over the years, the graphic story has attracted the attention of chefs, essayists, vintners, travelers and gourmets to such an extent that, today, to speak of culinary comics is to shout out the new trend of comic books. gastronomy.

Between everything that has been published and what has just arrived in bookstores, here are 12 essentials:

through the series oishinbo we have learned about the tradition and gastronomic culture of Japan. It arrived at our bookstores in 1983 with the Norma Editorial seal with the invitation to collect each of the editions, passages to the ways of eating, cooking and living in the Japanese country. Of the saketo the ramengoing through the sushirice or izakaya (Japanese taverns). More than 100 copies sold throughout the world and with it, the addiction of many to get the complete collection.

Speaking of Japanese taverns, last year we began to receive another new saga in bookstores, the one that tells the story of a small and gloomy canteen: The midnight canteen by Yaro Abe. A manga set in the Shinjuku neighborhood, in Tokyo, which if you have traveled there you will know from its shady streets filled with smoke to griddle stoves and fermented soybeans. A gourmet maze packed with people, sitting in narrow bars, eating until the wee hours of the morning. There, in one of those two-by-two places, is where the stories of this manga take place: in an unnamed tavern that opens from twelve at night until seven in the morning and through whose tiny bar all kinds of nocturnal characters pass , which is more curious. He sakethe miso soup, the ramen… each dish and its diners are the leitmotiv in which this universe moves. This collectible was a revolution in Japan, a successful translation by the Astiberri publishing house and unleashed a passionate fever for what happens in the darkness of that somewhat scoundrel little restaurant. The success was such that Netflix took it to film fiction as Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories.

Of the dark and talkative characters who rub shoulders in the bar The midnight canteen, the lonely and nostalgic foodie from manga author Taniguchi and writer Masayuki Kusumi. From both emerged the 19 chapters of that character who, due to labor issues, wandered through the neighborhoods of Tokyo discovering the life and cuisine of each part of the city. this is what it’s about the lonely gourmet and also, afterwards, Lone Gourmet Walks, both books brought to Spain by the Astiberri publishing house. Precious stories where silence and calm dwell while we discover a Japan of deep-rooted traditions and magic in the kitchen.

Perhaps in this search for authenticity, to show life and tradition as they are, illustrated cookbooks take refuge. “A picture is worth a thousand words” publishers have come to think when the bet is to publish books that show tradition and modernity, surprise and anecdotes, almost without words, only with the sketch of a clear and precise drawing. “Just by looking at it, you already know how you have to cook.” that’s how they are illustrated korean cuisine and illustrated japanese cuisine two new publications that come from the Col&Col publishing house. Both books not only teach us the most classic recipe book from Korea or Japan, but also give us drawing by drawing a graphic travel dream.

In this line of illustrated recipe books, the recipe book is very original, fun and practical. Martin Berasategui and David de Jorge: Adventures, misadventures and recipes of a 7 Michelin star, from the publishing house Debate. A beautiful book in which, through 46 recipes, a review of tradition is given with a great sense of humor. The illustrations are by Javirroyo, who by the way had already illustrated the book some time ago The Potato Omelette (ed. Debate) again together with David de Jorge.

Also the books Ramen and dumplings, both edited by Cúpula and written and drawn by chef Hugh Amano and illustrator, Sarah Becan, are a true revelation. Anyone who wants to immerse themselves in the Asian universe and know how the wontons or the buuza to momo (a kind of dumplings) all you have to do is open the pages of these beautiful books and start cooking and having a great time.

The metaverse of beer lives in the book The comic book history of beer. Its authors, Mike Smith and Jonathan Hennessy say “we drink without knowing what the history of the drink is.” Hence the origin of this book that immerses us in the long life of beer, reveals the production techniques and gives us the funniest anecdotes of the oldest fermented drink in the world.

Cover of ‘The comic book history of beer’, by Jonathan Hennessey (Ediciones Principal).

And from beer to wine, in The ignorant. Story of a cross initiation, Edited by Cúpula en blanco y negro, the story of a comic book author, Étienne Davodeau, and a viticulturist, Richard Leroy, of how both, and their desire to share passions and disciplines: comics and a passion for wine, is discovered. As a whole, the book is a beauty.

How does a Michelin Guide inspector live? How does he act when he goes to a restaurant? What are starred chefs really like? To answer these and many other questions about the world of inspectors, you have to immerse yourself in Emma’s taste, a lover of cooking who ends up becoming an inspector. The comic is a delight edited by Tokyo Kodansha. In relation to star chefs and the manga world, a recommendation to buy, save and not lend (in case you don’t get it back): Mibu-El Bulli, by Nahomi Tanaka and Dai Ochiai, edited by Norma. A little gem that narrates the adventure of Ferrán Adrià and his team in Japan, specifically in one of the most exclusive restaurants in the world, Mibu. The comic is not only beautiful, but it tells us a true story that marked a milestone in world gastronomy: the fusion and understanding between western haute cuisine and oriental haute cuisine. That said, for collectors looking for the intangible universe on paper pages.