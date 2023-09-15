Misbah Amin À Umm Al Quwain

12 candidates from the Al Ali tribe in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain are competing for membership in the Federal National Council in 2023, amid heated campaigns and electoral programs among them.

Candidates from the Al Ali tribe constitute the majority of candidates in the emirate. Some of them find it difficult to publish their electoral program, as they are competing with an uncle and cousins ​​from the same family.

The number of candidates in the emirate for the National Council elections consists of 14 candidates (9 men and 5 women), including 12 candidates from one tribe (5 women and 7 men).

The candidate for council membership in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Maitha Jassim Muhammad Shafi Al Ali, said that “the competition of members of the tribe for membership in the National Council is natural, and indicates the competitive spirit among the members of the tribe,” and she believed that her candidacy against men and women from the family and members of the tribe does not prevent her from running. Publication of its electoral programme.

She explained that “every candidate has achievements in his field of government, volunteer or service work, and he must present them to voters.”

She continued, “The candidate has the freedom to choose the appropriate method to convince the voter of his electoral program, without negatively affecting the program of any other candidate.”

She stressed that “the multiplicity of competing tribe members is not due to the dispersion of voters’ votes, but it may lead to a diversity of voting and the victory of more than one candidate from the same tribe for council membership.”

Candidate Ali Saif Ali bin Ghafan Al Ali said that he did not publish his electoral program, but he published propaganda campaigns on public roads and social media platforms, because he felt embarrassed by competing with his uncle, his father’s brother, and with a number of family and tribe members who ran for the elections. He added that he is also competing with his childhood friend.

He explained that “the competition between tribe members and friends is strong,” adding that he seeks to win everyone’s affection through honest competition that strengthens family relationships.

He stressed that “the competition of more than one member of the tribe may lead to the dispersal of voters’ votes and a lack of focus on a specific electoral program. However, the candidacy of a number of members of the tribe or family for the National Council elections is healthy and leads to the same purpose, which is to serve the nation and the citizen.”

Candidate Khaled Juma Al Ali pointed out that competition between members of the tribe and one family is a natural thing, and each candidate has the right to develop his own electoral program that suits the nature of his work and his practical and social experiences. Each candidate is different from the other academically, functionally, and socially, but everyone strives to give their best in Their election campaigns.

He explained, “The candidates have a CV and social achievements they have achieved over the past years. They still have to present electoral campaigns that convince candidates to choose their preferred candidate. This is what all candidates who are members of the tribe and one family seek.”

He stated that voters in the emirate have sufficient awareness to choose the appropriate candidate according to his achievements.