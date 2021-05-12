With the growth of the tourist activity and the getaways in recent years, cabin complexes They propose access to well-equipped houses, where relaxation is complemented by a menu of activities for all ages.

In this time complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, the essential preventive measures to avoid infections were added to that large supply.

Here are suggested twelve options to consider and plan a fall getaway in family.

1. Chacras de Viña (Vineyard)

The typical landscape of the humid pampas frames this pleasant stopover on Route 8 (Panamericana Pilar branch), halfway from Arrecifes to Pergamino. The complex has a soccer, volleyball and tennis courts, rural spa and a pier for recreational fishing.

Cabañas Chacras de Viña Cabañas, halfway from Arrecifes to Pergamino.

How much. Two days and two nights for two people with full board, wi-fi, cable TV, minibar, hair dryer, mini gym, dry sauna, fishing and heated indoor pool, $ 18,800.

Where to find out. (02478) 491-250 / (02478) 15400119 / [email protected] / www.chacrasdeviña.com.ar / Facebook: Chacras de Viña.

Modern facilities and very good service, in the middle of a spectacular wooded park with a soccer field. The accommodation in Luluni can be complemented with a visit to the historic pulpería of Cacho Dicatarina and the Independencia municipal park.

Aerial view of the Luluni complex and its extensive park, in Mercedes.

How much. Cabin for 4 people with DirecTV, wi-fi, grill, stove, refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker and soccer field, $ 4,000; for 6, $ 5,000; for 8, $ 6,000.

Where to find out. (02324) 15502338 / (02324) 15511222 / [email protected] / www.cabanas-luluni.webnode.com / Facebook: Cabañas Luluni.

3. La Rinconada (Carlos Keen)

These simple and warm wooden constructions suggest a comfortable base, surrounded by cultivated fields, to rest and enjoy the gastronomic pole developed in Carlos Keen, in the Luján district.

Cabañas La Rinconada, a few steps from Carlos Keen’s gastronomic pole, in the Luján district.

How much. Two days and three nights for two people with DirecTV, linens, grill and lounge chairs, $ 10,000; for 4, $ 16,000; for 6, $ 20,000.

Where to find out. (155) 1335998 / [email protected] / Facebook: Cabañas La Rinconada.

4. Iremía (Uribelarrea)

Very well equipped, these cabins lend themselves both to rest in a quiet environment and to work under the format “Home office”.

To stay a week in this haven of the Cañuelas party, a considerable discount is offered. Guests are allowed to bring pets.

One of Iremía’s cabins, in Uribelarrea, Cañuelas district.

How much. Weekend (2 days and 2 nights) for two people with kitchen, electric oven, microwave, refrigerator with freezer, games for children, cable TV, wi-fi, crockery and grill, $ 10,000; for 4, $ 12,000; for 6, $ 14,000.

The weekday night for two people, $ 4,000; for 4, $ 5,000; for 6, $ 6,000.

Where to find out. (155) 4238500 / [email protected] / Facebook: Cabañas Iremía.

5. Lo de Cataldo (Colonia Nievas)

A key place to know the epic of the German immigrants from the Volga, who settled in the area at the end of the 19th century.

Colonia Nievas is part of the chain of towns founded by pioneer farmers and miners around Olavarría (28 kilometers from here) and Azul (23 km).

Stories of German pioneers of the Volga, around the Lo de Cataldo cabins, in Colonia Nievas, Olavarría district.

How much. Cabin for two with breakfast, grill, bedding, dishes, microwave and books, $ 3,500.

Where to find out. (02281) 15400810 / [email protected] / Facebook: Lo de Cataldo Colonia Nievas.

6. Posada del Puerto (Gualeguaychú, Entre Ríos)

The wide variety of services, the numerous recreational proposals and the impeccable facilities offered by this complex, on the banks of the Gualeguaychú River and near the port of the southern city of Between rivers, are compelling reasons that induce to extend the stay or, at least, to think about returning soon.

Posada del Puerto, in front of the port facilities and the Gualeguaychú River, in the south of Entre Ríos.

How much. Cabin for 4 with dishes, refrigerator, minibar, hairdryer, safe, microwave, wi-fi, cable TV, breakfast, spa, gym, heated indoor pool, dvd, bicycles, board games, foosball, ping pong, semi-covered garage, lounge chairs and Paraguayan hammocks, $ 10,100.

Where to find out. (155) 3685293 / (03446) 15604848 / [email protected] / www.posadadelpuerto.com.ar / Facebook: Posada del Puerto.

7. The Reserve (Federation, Entre Ríos)

Comfort and a very relaxed family atmosphere, in the restorative atmosphere of perfumes and natural sounds emanating from a eucalyptus forest, very close to the most famous thermal complex of Entre Ríos.

A few blocks from here they organize guided excursions to the ruins of the original layout of Federación – submerged under the lake of the Salto Grande dam – and the Chaviyú Forest Reserve.

The perfume of eucalyptus trees permeates the air in La Reserva cabins, in Federación, Entre Ríos.

How much. Two room cabin for two people with breakfast, children’s games, bicycles, soccer fields, soccer-tennis and volleyball, DVD, linens, hair dryer, cable TV, wi-fi, grill, covered parking and board games, $ 4,700; for 3, $ 5,200; for 4, $ 5,700; for 5, $ 6,200. Loft Style Cabin for 2, $ 4,500; for 3, $ 5,000; for 4, $ 5,500; for 5, $ 6,000.

Where to find out. 4671-7561 / (155) 5996385 / (155) 8902787 / [email protected] / www.lareservafederacion.com.ar / Facebook: The Federation Reserve.

8. Lowlands of Paraná (Tigre)

The wooden houses supported by stilts can be seen among the dense Delta vegetation. The place has a jetty for boats and yachts, hiking trails and a sandy beach next to the Paraná de las Palmas river.

Spacious rooms and balcony, in the Bajos del Paraná cabins, in the Tigre Delta.

How much. Cabin for two people with breakfast, linens, foosball, ping pong and volleyball court, $ 9,000; for 4, $ 15,000; for 5, $ 17,000.

Where to find out. 4728-4599 / (156) 8193077 / [email protected] / www.bajosdelparana.com.ar / Facebook: Bajos del Paraná.

9. Rancho Unelén (Colón, Entre Ríos)

In addition to the attractiveness of the well-equipped cabins, Rancho Unelén stands out for its large park and location, 200 meters from the Colón hot springs and near the beach overlooking the Uruguay River.

Rancho Unelén, very close to the Uruguay River and the Colón Hot Springs, in Entre Ríos.

How much. Loft-style cabin for two with wi-fi, jacuzzi, heated indoor pool, breakfast, cable TV, safe and garage, $ 3,600; cabin for 4 with two bedrooms, $ 4,400; for 6, $ 5,000.

Where to find out. (155) 8491051 / (03447) 421-424 / [email protected] / www.ranchounelen.com.ar / Facebook: Cabañas Rancho Unelén.

10. Rosas del Pilar (Villa Rosa)

Very accessible by route 8 (Panamericana ramal Pilar) for those who seek relaxation and contact with nature, these alpine style units and the park that surrounds them mark a notable contrast with the frenetic rhythm that is breathed in the City of Buenos Aires.

Rosas del Pilar alpine-style cabins, in Villa Rosa, Pilar district.

How much. Cabin for two to six people, $ 7,000 for the weekend (two days and two nights), with games for children, bocce ball, ping pong, DirecTV, wi-fi, linens, grill and kitchen.

Where to find out. (152) 4591397 / [email protected] / Facebook: Cabañas Rosas del Pilar.

11. The Inn of the Geese (Baradero)

A complex of cabins deployed since 2015 on a 1.5 hectare property that is part of Swiss Colony -Where the first immigrants of the area settled-, 3 kilometers from the urban area of ​​Baradero. In the place works a agroecological farm and there are farm animals.

Wooden cabins supported by stilts, in the La Posada de los Gansos complex, in Colonia Suiza, 3 kilometers from Baradero.

How much. Two days and one night for two people with white clothes, breakfast, cable TV, wi-fi, dvd, soccer field, grill, garage and kitchen with microwave, $ 5,000; for 4, $ 8,000.

Where to find out. (154) 1864672 / [email protected] / www.laposadadelosgansos.com.ar / Facebook: Cabañas Baradero – La Posada de los Gansos.

12. La Betty (Punta Indio)

Native trees and fruit trees shape the captivating 2-hectare park available to tourists staying in La Betty’s cabins, part of a ecological entrepreneurship that harmonizes with the nearby Parque Costero del Sur Biosphere Reserve.

From the coast of Punta Indio you can enjoy an unobstructed view of the Río de la Plata.

Cabañas La Betty, an ecological venture in Punta Indio, near the Río de la Plata coast and the Parque Costero del Sur Biosphere Reserve.

How much. Cabin for 2 to 4 people with cable TV, kitchen, refrigerator, breakfast and grill, $ 5,000; for 5 to 6 people, $ 6,000; studio apartment for 2 or 3 people, $ 3,500.

Where to find out. (155) 4089215 / (02221) 490-285 / 401 / [email protected] / www.labetty.com / Facebook: Cabañas La Betty.