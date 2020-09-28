The government will allocate 12 billion rubles for measures to reduce the average mortgage rate in 2021. This follows from the national economic recovery plan approved by the Cabinet of Ministers last week (Izvestia has it). The main of these programs is a preferential mortgage for new buildings at 6.5%, launched in May as an anti-crisis measure.

The amount envisaged in the approved plan is two and a half times more than what appeared in the June version of the document. Moreover, in 2021 budget spending will significantly exceed the level of 2020: this year 6 billion rubles were spent on anti-crisis mortgages.

However, on other government programs, namely “Family”, “Far East” and “Rural” mortgage, budget spending, on the contrary, will be cut. In the June version of the national plan, it was planned to allocate 24 billion rubles for this in 2021, but as a result, 17.2 billion will be spent.

Such a redistribution of funds means that the program of preferential mortgages at 6.5% will be extended, experts said. It will indeed be postponed to 2021, and this is already a settled issue, a source to Izvestia said in the financial and economic block of the government.

More details in the exclusive material of Izvestia:

Stroy meters: financing of preferential mortgages will increase 2.5 times