Juarez City.- Twelve suspected drug dealers were arrested in different interventions by agents of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

Brayan Alexis CM, 20, and Jessica GL, 21, were arrested at the intersection of Cerezo and Nogales streets, in the Granjas Santa Elena neighborhood, after two packages of crystal meth, weighing approximately 14 grams each, were seized from them.

Gerardo Edgar CM, 23 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Pereira and Tierra de Fuego streets, in the Parajes del Sur subdivision, when a plastic bag containing marijuana, weighing approximately 104 grams, was found on him.

Gilberto CR, 23, and Felipe de Jesús SV, 24, were arrested at the intersection of Manuel J. Clouthier Avenue and Tamaulipas, in the Salvarcar neighborhood, in possession of 20 packages of marijuana, respectively.

Gabriel Enrique OM, 30 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Puerto Nuevo León and Puerto Mesina streets, in the Tierra Nueva neighborhood, when a package containing crystal weighing approximately 20 grams was seized from him.

Oscar Omar AG, 23, and Selene PZ, 23, were arrested at the intersection of Joaquín de Casasús and Hortensia Licón streets, in the Infonavit Juárez Nuevo neighborhood, after two plastic wrappers with glass were found on them, which weighed approximately 32 grams.

Eleazar SL, 59 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Nicaragua and Insurgentes streets, in the El Barreal neighborhood, after a package containing approximately 13 grams of crystal meth was found among his belongings.

Alejandro AH, 34 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Ruíz Señor and Tecnológico streets, in the Del Márquez neighborhood, after being found with a package of crystal with approximately 13 grams.

José Alberto GR, 54 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Volcán Nevado de Toluca and Volcán Lascar streets, in the Parajes de San Isidro neighborhood, after being found with approximately 15.5 grams of crystal.

Filiberto EL, 42, was arrested at the intersection of Portal de San Antonio and Monte Toledo streets, in the Portales de San Antonio neighborhood, in possession of a plastic wrapper with approximately 15 grams of crystal.

The 12 detainees were brought before the relevant authorities for their alleged responsibility in the commission of crimes against health in the form of drug dealing.