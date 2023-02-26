12 agreements and partnerships were announced in 9 integrated industrial projects with an investment value exceeding $2 billion in vital sectors, while these projects contribute to increasing the gross domestic product in the partnership countries by a value exceeding $1.6 billion, and creating about 13,000 direct and indirect jobs.

During the meeting, a project was announced for the Emirati car manufacturer, “M-Glory Holding”, with an investment value of $550 million, to establish 3 integrated factories for electric cars with specialized production and assembly lines in the UAE, Jordan and Egypt, with a production capacity of 40,000 “crossover compact” cars over the years. The first three.

The CFC Feed and Chemical Company project, owned by Emirati investors, was also announced to establish an industrial complex for feed and chemicals in Egypt, with an investment of $400 million.

Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) also announced an investment of $200 million to establish a metal silicon plant in the UAE with a production capacity of 55,000 tons per year.

The Emirati company “Global Pharma” has entered into a technology transfer partnership with the Egyptian “Nerhadu” company to work on developing advanced manufacturing technology for the production of medicines and nutritional supplements in the UAE.

In his speech at the meeting, Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and appointed president of the COP28 Conference, which the UAE is hosting this year, said: “The UAE continues to focus on cooperation and integration of efforts in order to achieve comprehensive and sustainable economic development, strengthen partnership with countries in the region, and benefit from qualitative competitive advantages.” And the great potential enjoyed by the member states of the integrated industrial partnership for sustainable economic development, to increase growth in societies, achieve economic and social goals, and build a solid base for industrial cooperation that benefits our societies.

Al-Jaber added, “We have begun to achieve tangible successes in this partnership, and we are facing a prominent model of industrial partnerships between private sector companies in these countries, which proves our ability to plan, integrate, and move towards achieving the strategic goals of the partnership.”

And he continued: “We also renew the call for companies in our countries to enter into these partnerships, and put forward proposals and perceptions, for qualitative projects that benefit from the capabilities of our countries and from the competitive advantages, resources, and human expertise, and our duty as government agencies is to study the enablers required for these projects, and to provide all kinds of required support.” In a way that strengthens these partnerships and provides the appropriate economic environment for their success.

He concluded by saying: “The country’s leadership focuses on sustainability in various fields and sectors, in a way that anticipates future global trends in the industrial sector and confirms the nature of the industrial investment environment in the UAE, and its vitality, attractiveness, flexibility and competitiveness, as well as the announcement of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, in support of global climate action efforts.” And this creates new opportunities for sustainable economic growth, especially as we approach the UAE’s hosting, next November, of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be an international platform for discussion on many issues, most notably the impact of the industrial sector on the climate. By adopting advanced technology solutions and sustainable manufacturing.

The first meeting of the Supreme Committee for Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development was held in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, where they discussed accelerating the pace of economically feasible industrial integration opportunities, and enhancing cooperation and integration by involving more sectors, with a focus on 5 sectors that included agriculture, food, fertilizers, and medicines. textiles, minerals, and petrochemicals.

The committee’s second meeting was held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, and witnessed the announcement of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s accession to the integrated industrial partnership. It also reviewed 87 proposals for projects in the targeted sectors and initial projects eligible for implementation in the first phase.