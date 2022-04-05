A report recently issued by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority revealed an increase in the demand for students to study the “Information Systems” major, by 12.88% over the past years.

And the report, “Spring Edition” on branches of international universities licensed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, which was issued by the Authority under the title “Sustainability.. A thriving educational society,” indicated that there are eight academic disciplines that are more popular with students than others, and they are management Business with 4,389 students, information systems 968, engineering 802, media and design 428, architecture and construction 282, medicine and health sciences 229, foundation program 210, and humanities 204.

The report indicated that the number of students who came from outside the UAE to study at the branches of international universities in Dubai amounted to 8,143 male and female students, out of 29 thousand and 168 male and female students studying in 34 branches of international universities in the emirate, indicating that 77% of students are enrolled in universities on a full-time basis. Full-time, while 23% study part-time.

The report stated that the most eight nationalities of students studying in international university branches in Dubai, in the first place India with 3,511 male and female students, and in the second place China with 512 male and female students, and Nigeria ranked third with 367 male and female students, then Pakistan fourth with 343 male and female students, and Egypt ranked fifth with 257 Male and female students, as well as Jordan with 257 male and female students, then Saudi Arabia seventh with 216 male and female students, and Lebanon ranked eighth with 147 male and female students.

The academic specializations in the branches of international universities that fall under the umbrella of the authority vary, in line with the needs of the labor market, and the requirements and tendencies of the students, as it includes many diverse specializations that number up to 609 specializations, between medical and health sciences, engineering of all kinds, and humanities , Media and Communication, Management and Accounting, and Technology.

And the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai stated that the report illustrates the strengths, growth prospects and opportunities in the private education sector in Dubai, as it tracks developments in the private education sector in Dubai, as part of the authority’s initiative that was launched last academic year, and includes the launch of quarterly reports aimed at providing information related to In this sector, and to provide the educational community and those concerned with all updates about it, and systematic analyzes of interest to those in charge of the educational process on a regular basis, based on the great care that the Dubai government gives to providing data as the mainstay of accurate planning for the future, and in accordance with the directives of the leadership to deal with data and information in scientific ways that support Development trends within various sectors.

Quality of educational options

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai affirmed the continued promotion of Dubai’s position as a preferred international destination for study and life, pointing out that the high flexibility enjoyed by the education sector is reflected in the remarkable growth of the international university branch sector in Dubai in terms of increasing the number of students studying, and the diversity of academic programs available in the year current academic. The authority pointed to the ability of the education sector to adapt to various circumstances, in addition to the fact that the quality of the various educational options in Dubai is confirmed by the confidence of international universities in the home countries, and families inside and outside the country. Diversity is also a distinctive feature of the university system at the level of available educational options and opportunities.



