The Emirates Food Bank achieved a number of achievements until the end of the third quarter of this year, as the number of beneficiaries of surplus food meals provided by food institutions reached 12 million 746 thousand and 244 individuals, and the bank was able, in coordination with partners, to deliver about 293 tons of food to the Emirates Red Crescent. , such as relief campaigns sent to Turkey and Syria, 54 tons for relief in Libya in the wake of the strong floods that swept various locations in the three countries, and 60 tons as part of the Compassion for Gaza campaign, as part of the Bank’s efforts to provide food at the global level.

The Emirates Food Bank was able to achieve a positive environmental impact, represented by diverting 3,807 tons of food from landfilling, which is equivalent to 1.5 million meals, as part of its goals to reduce carbon emissions resulting from food waste, enhance environmental sustainability and preserve natural resources. The bank organized 49 programs An awareness campaign and awareness campaign during the current year targeted various segments of society, in which 5,893 individuals and 1,596 volunteers participated, in addition to 611 donors. The bank also concluded 10 partnership and cooperation agreements with local, regional and international bodies to strengthen its business network and its charitable, volunteer and humanitarian campaigns.

Vice Chairman of the Bank’s Board of Trustees, Dawoud Al-Hajri, praised the efforts of partners, shareholders and volunteers in making the Bank’s initiatives, activities and campaigns a success, and the support and efforts they provided that contributed to the Bank achieving its humanitarian and charitable goals of delivering food and supplies to those who need it around the world, and making a tangible positive impact on the lives of individuals. .

He said: “The charitable, volunteer and humanitarian initiatives and activities implemented by the bank came as a translation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to uphold the values ​​of goodness and giving, and to provide a helping hand to all those who deserve it. The bank’s contributions also embody the state’s approach.” The UAE and its lofty humanitarian values, and its affirmation of solidarity with brothers and various peoples of the world who are exposed to disasters and crises, and to help them contain them and mitigate their effects.

He added: “Since the bank’s inception, its ultimate goal has been and continues to be to collect and provide food and nutrition, manage its surplus, reduce its waste and deliver it to beneficiaries locally and globally, work to achieve food security and ensure its sustainability, and consolidate the noble humanitarian and social goals that the bank holds dear, and the concept of social responsibility and volunteer work. He devoted great efforts and long working hours to this goal, in cooperation with strategic partners.”

67 parties honored

During its annual ceremony, the Emirates Food Bank reviewed the results of its humanitarian initiatives and its most important achievements during the period from last January until the end of the third quarter, in the presence of the Vice Chairman of the Bank’s Board of Trustees, Daoud Al Hajri. During the ceremony, the Bank also honored 67 of its strategic partners in the two government sectors. Private, joint-stock and supporting companies, volunteer teams, in addition to the bank’s work teams, in appreciation of their efforts in promoting and supporting its work and campaigns this year.

