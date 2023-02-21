The second day of the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX 2023” exhibitions, which are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, witnessed the announcement of the Tawazun Council, the government agency that works closely with the Ministry of Defense, security services and Abu Dhabi Police. To enhance purchasing value through innovative systems for managing acquisitions and balancing, 12 deals with a total value of 8.14 billion dirhams were signed for the Ministry of Defense with local and international companies.

Thus, the value of deals concluded in the first two days of the “IDEX and NAVDEX 2023” exhibitions rose to 12.64 billion dirhams, with 23 deals.

This came during a press conference held in the presence of Majid Ahmed Al-Jabri and Zayed Saeed Al-Muraikhi, the official spokespersons for the Tawazun Council, and Saeed Al-Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group.

Zayed Al Muraikhi said that the total local deals for the second day of the “IDEX and NAVDEX 2023” exhibitions amounted to 8 deals worth 7.6 billion dirhams, which included a contract with Halcon, a subsidiary of the Edge group of companies, to purchase the Desert Sting P5 system at a value of 4.7 billion dirhams, and a contract with ADASI, a subsidiary of a group of companies. Edge to purchase the “Shadow” system at a value of 1.33 billion dirhams, and a contract with Halcon, a subsidiary of Edge Group of companies, to purchase the “Hunter” system at a value of 1.1 billion dirhams, and a contract with Trust International Group to purchase a Minimi machine gun at a value of 179 million dirhams, and a contract with Abu Dhabi Ship Building Company, affiliated to the Edge Group of Companies, to purchase search and rescue boats at a value of 175 million dirhams, and a contract with International Golden Group to purchase communication systems at a value of 40 million dirhams, and a contract with Trust International Group to purchase a 7.62-caliber machine gun at a value of 20 million dirhams, and a contract with Al-Marakeb Boat Manufacturing Company to develop the golden sample of the multi-purpose motorized boat, at a value of 20 million dirhams.

For his part, Majid Al Jabri said, the announcement of IDEX and NAVDEX exhibition deals stems from the role of the Consolidation Council following its assignment, as a government entity specialized in managing purchases for the Ministry of Defense, security agencies and Abu Dhabi Police. This is within the framework of integrating roles between government institutions and continuing the successes of the Ministry of Defense in this role.

Al-Jabri indicated that the total international deals for the second day of the “IDEX and NAVDEX 2023” exhibitions amounted to 4 deals worth 543 million dirhams, which included a contract with the French company THALES SIX to purchase an artillery fire management system at a value of 159 million dirhams, and a contract with the German company RHEINMETALL to provide technical support services for simulators. The engagement, at a value of 57 million dirhams, and a contract with the American company HARRIS INTERNATONAL to purchase communication systems and intercom units, at a value of 11 million dirhams, and a contract with THALES SIX to develop and support a secure communication system, at a value of 316 million dirhams.