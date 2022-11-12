Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic in Dubai Police, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, revealed that the total number of citizens committed to safe driving, who were not registered for any traffic violations during the past year, amounted to 12,351 drivers, an increase of 161% over the last session held in The White Points System in 2019, before its two-year hiatus due to the Corona pandemic.

The number of ideal drivers of the youth category, belonging to the age group from 18 to 30 years, was about 25,000 drivers.

Bin Suwaidan told “Emirates Today” that there is a state of increasing awareness among members of society in general about traffic etiquette and rules, which was clearly reflected on the ideal drivers index, as it reached 244,446 committed drivers registered with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, compared to 175 1,896 drivers in 2021, 137,269 committed drivers in 2020, and 87,562 perfect drivers in 2019.

He pointed out that the indicator of committed citizen drivers also increased remarkably during the past year, compared to the last round of the white points system, which witnessed the registration of 4730 citizen drivers, stressing that “this positive development directly contributes to reducing the indicator of accidents that result from committing traffic violations.” .

Bin Suwaidan explained that “in order to achieve the strategic goal of reducing traffic accidents, Dubai Police depends on awareness as a major aspect, in addition to activating control mechanisms and deterring violators,” noting that “the high level of compliance with traffic regulations and laws, is directly reflected in the mortality index, and achieves The highest levels of safety and security for road users.

He added that “many erroneous practices that were prevalent in the past among drivers, especially the youth category, have greatly decreased,” attributing this to several reasons, including promoting awareness by strengthening partnership with community members, especially parents, as role models and deterrents for their children. In addition to the implementation of incentive systems, such as the white points system unique to Dubai Police at the region level, and it had a positive impact, as evidenced by the increase in the number of committed drivers registered in the system since its first session, by more than 2257% compared to the last session.

Bin Suwaidan said that “the number of ideal drivers from the youth category, specifically from the age of 18 to 30 years, calls for optimism, because they have always been the most committed segment of traffic accidents, whether because of their youth or their impulsiveness,” noting that “about 25,000 drivers in this region.” The age group did not commit any traffic violations during the past year.”

He stated that the category from 31 to 40 years was more committed in 2021, with 92,851 perfect drivers.

He stressed that “these positive indicators do not dispense with the keenness of the General Directorate of Traffic in Dubai Police to study and analyze the causes of traffic accidents on a quarterly basis, to avoid their recurrence, and to plan awareness campaigns based on them.”

It is noteworthy that Dubai Police recently announced that 4,600 drivers won the white points awards, out of a total of 244,446 perfect drivers who did not commit any traffic violations during the past year, an increase of 2257% compared to the number of committed drivers in the first cycle of the award in 2013.

Dubai Police revealed a package of motivational prizes for committed drivers, in addition to in-kind prizes for the winners, during a ceremony honoring the sponsors of the white points system, and the grand prize (car) raffle, which was won by Emirati citizen Maryam Yousef Muhammad Yousef Al Balushi. Another female citizen, Sheikha Muhammad Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, won the Best Young Driver award within the “Youth is Amanah” initiative.

