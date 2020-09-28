11921 new cases of corona virus infection have been reported in Maharashtra. According to information received by the Health Department, the total number of infected people from corona in the state has reached 1351153. According to information provided by the Health Department, 180 more people have died in the state in the last 24 hours due to corona virus. With this, the death toll in the state has reached 35751.

According to the information received by the Health Department, on Monday, 19931 patients in the state who were cured of corona virus have been discharged from the hospital. With this, the figure of Corona virus cured in the state has reached 1049947. The rate of corona deaths in the state is 2.65 percent. The state currently has 1975923 people in the home quarantine and 29922 people are placed in the institutional quarantine.

The corona virus in Maharashtra, which is most affected by the global pandemic Kovid-19 in the country, is proving to be deadly for the state police and the number of infected has increased to 22818 in the last 24 hours after 189 more policemen hit it.

The death toll has risen to 245 with the death of four more policemen in the last 24 hours in the figures released by the Maharashtra Police on Monday. 2,495 officers are also included in the total policemen so far. 23 officers are among the dead policemen killed due to deadly corona virus.