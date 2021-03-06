The calendar wanted this decisive derby to have arrived when that myth in the form of a football team, the Real Madrid, celebrates 119 years of glorious and unrepeatable history. I know that when the two teams jump to the pitch of the Wanda will not play the Trophy room and that the warriors of the Cholo they are going to come out with the knife between their teeth to try to intimidate us. But do not forget the athletic ones that every time Zidane he is going to greet Simeone before the matches, your leader’s curls stand on end because he already knows what is going to happen to him …

Step in Lisbon, the script was repeated in Milan and I don’t need to remind you that with Christian We have beaten you twice lately, with two hat-trick of crack. And we have seen it in Valdebebas this same course. You arrived undefeated and launched, but we did not even let you pray the Our father. It is a question of mentality. I know that Cristiano is not here now (how we miss you, machine!), But in exchange we have recovered Benzema, which made you a museum goal in the extinct and destroyed Calderon. Some of your plants continue to go to the physio to rebuild their waists after the lollipop that Karim made you in half a square meter. And we have Vinicius, that on the left you can make a break.

It makes me sad that there is no audience because my Madrid grows before your songs and your bravado. You know best to win by silencing the throats of your dejected enemy.

In any case, I extend my hand to you cordially before the derby. After all, the two great teams from the capital can boast of having won between them 13 European Cups. Much credit …