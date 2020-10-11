In Moscow, another 1,186 patients have been cured after coronavirus infection, Vice-Mayor of the capital Anastasia Rakova said on October 11.

The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 261,619, she said.

On discharge, all patients who need to be monitored are advised accordingly.

Recovered Muscovites are offered to become plasma donors, which can be a person aged 18 to 55, who has had a coronavirus infection and does not have chronic diseases.

Also, the donor must have negative tests for HIV, hepatitis B and C. Citizens who have recovered from the coronavirus can also become volunteers and help those who are being treated for infection at home.

On October 9, discounted travel for pensioners and schoolchildren was suspended in the capital. The temporary ban came into force on 9 October. Elderly Muscovites have their travel cards blocked until 28 October.

The restriction affected people over 65 and people with chronic diseases. Free travel is not available to schoolchildren until the end of the holidays. The money paid for the ticket will not “burn out”, but will be transferred to a later date.

On the same day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the capital reached the April level, and the number of seriously ill patients also increased.

