There were 372 votes in favor, 108 against and 1 abstention; after highlights, text will go to the Senate

Of the total of 408 deputies, 118 from the opposition government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) voted in favor of country’s new fiscal framework (PLP 93 of 2023), approved on the night of this Tuesday (May 23, 2023) in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies. Here’s the full of the approved text (836 KB).

The project was approved with 372 congressmen in favor, 108 against and one abstention. After analyzing the highlights, to be finalized this Wednesday (May 24), the text will go to the Federal Senate for consideration.

Here is how many deputies from each party voted in favor of the PLP:

PL – 30 of 90 gifts;

– of 90 gifts; PP – 39 of 46;

– of 46; Republicans – 34 of 39;

– of 39; PSC – 3 of 4;

– of 4; We can – 10 from 12;

– from 12; Patriots – two from 3.

O Power360 considered PSDB and Citizenship as neutral parties.

Here is the number of deputies from neutral acronyms who supported the PLP:

PSDB – 11 of 14 gifts;

– of 14 gifts; Citizenship – all the 3 gifts.

The government base in the Chamber is not considered consolidated. O Power360 considered PT, PCdoB, PV, MDB, PSD, PDT, PSB, Psol, Rede, Avante and Solidariedade as allies.

União Brasil was also considered as a base, however, the acronym identifies itself as “independent”. That is, they vote for or against according to the content of the PT projects. The party has 3 names in Lula’s ministries: Juscelino Filho (Communications), Daniela Carneiro (Tourism) and Waldez Goes (Regional development).

Here is the number of base congressmen who voted in favour:

PT – all 66 present;

– all 66 present; B’s PC – all 7 gifts;

– all 7 gifts; PV – 4 out of 5 gifts;

– 4 out of 5 gifts; MDB – 32 out of 35 gifts;

– 32 out of 35 gifts; psd – 40 out of 42 gifts;

– 40 out of 42 gifts; PDT – all 18 present;

– all 18 present; PSB – all 14 present;

– all 14 present; psol – none of the 12 gifts*;

– none of the 12 gifts*; Network – the only Member present voted against;

– the only Member present voted against; Forward – all 5 gifts;

– all 5 gifts; Solidarity – all 4 gifts;

– all 4 gifts; União Brasil – 50 out of 57 gifts.

The approved version was the substitute presented by the rapporteur, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA). The congressman held last minute changes to your report after meeting with leaders on Tuesday (May 23). According to the deputy, “the outline and the greater sense of the project” have been preserved.

As in the vote on the urgency of the text, only the PL, Novo and the Rede-Psol federation were oriented against the text. Novo filed a request for withdrawal from the agenda, but the request was rejected by 342 votes to 105.

In practice, the approval is seen as a victory for the Lula government, as well as proof of the capacity of articulating and converting votes of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PL-AL).

The congressman was directly involved in the construction of the text and the agreement to vote on it. To be approved, the complementary bill needed an absolute majority (257 votes).

A party partner, Cajado was Lira’s careful choice to lead the text’s rapporteur. The deputy presented his report at a meeting with party leaders last week, but continued to build the substitute, the content he presented in plenary.

A urgency of the text was approved on Wednesday (May 17) with a large lead of 367 votes to 102. The approval of urgency had already been a thermometer of the receptivity of the proposal and Lira’s political strength.