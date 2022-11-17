Today in Pavia we celebrate the birth of Salvatore Maugeri, founder of the homonymous clinic which today has over 4 thousand total collaborators in Ics Maugeri. At the beginning of the day, the message of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci: “It is a pleasure for me to celebrate the 117th anniversary of the birth of Professor Salvatore Maugeri who inspired his entire professional life to the principles on which the National Health Service is based. His example, still today – he underlines – represents a model for the doctors, nurses and all the health workers of the Maugeri Foundation, to whom I would like to thank in particular for the hard work they do every day to protect the health of citizens”.

“In future health care – adds Schillaci – an important role will be played by hospitalization and treatment institutes of a scientific nature, due to the essential function that research plays in guaranteeing better assistance for all. Salvatore Maugeri’s teachings, in particular treatment of the most fragile people, constitute a legacy to be preserved and valued”.

The minister’s greetings were followed by those of the bishop of Pavia, Monsignor Corrado Sanguineti, who underlined how the doctor is a gift for the community and how Maugeri has interpreted this medical profession with passion, intelligence and competence, creating a style in the medical work of which the Foundation and all the Maugeri treatment centers bear witness today.