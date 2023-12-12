Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Press Split

An Australian influencer makes a controversial statement in which she lists 177 reasons against having children on Instagram.

Munich – The traditional family image of mother, father and children is no longer as widespread as it used to be. More people are now getting divorced than are staying. But even if the family picture changes constantly over time, for many couples the desire to have children remains.

But sometimes mothers regret their decision to have children. An Australian internet personality is now drawing attention with a post on Instagram with 117 reasons why she doesn't want to have children – and is receiving mixed reactions.

Controversial statement with 117 reasons not to have children on Instagram

Australian influencer Ellie Gonsalves writes of her 117 Reasons Against Children: “It's sparked a lot of discussion… there are thousands of people out there who feel very seen by it, and forever more who feel very disadvantaged by it.” She received hundreds of messages criticizing her. She thinks this is questionable and criticizes the social pressure surrounding the issue.

Millennials are already having children less often than previous generations. For many people, the reasons against children themselves are only partially understandable. These include, for example:

You are responsible for children until you die.

There are already too many people in the world.

You become second most important to your partner.

Influencer lists 117 reasons not to have children – but many don't just apply to children

However, the reasons are often highly generalized and do not only apply to children. These include, for example, the following:

Children can be unfriendly.

Children can be ungrateful.

Children can be bullied or bully themselves.

Children can be embarrassing.

They can become serial killers or rapists.

After all, even adults can be unfriendly, ungrateful or embarrassing. In the same way, adults can also bully and be bullied; this especially happens in the workplace. There is disagreement in the comments.

“Your 'list' of reasons why you don't want children is all negative, but what about the positives? The positives completely outweigh the negatives. Of course it's a person's decision whether they want to become parents, but a lot of your reasons were very vain in my opinion,” commented one Instagram user.

117 reasons against children: “My goodness, so many self-centered people in this world”

She is not alone with this opinion. “So much fear. It's better not to have children if that's what you're going to instill in them anyway. My goodness, so many self-centered people in this world,” says another user.

But users are also taking the influencer’s side. “And what if that’s the case? It’s her body, her decision, whether the reasons are vain or not is none of your business,” writes one woman. However, you don't necessarily have to take a side, as another user proves. “I am a mother of a boy and hope to have another child one day. I read your list and it made me smile and laugh because so much of it is spot on! Motherhood is beautiful and amazing, and yet it is also everything you listed.”

At least as often, however, older women also want children, like this Claudia Obert, who is thinking about adoption with her lover, who is 37 years her junior.