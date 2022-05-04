The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi revealed that 117.3 million trips were recorded in public transportation last year, including 64 million trips for taxis and 53.3 million trips for public buses, while 114,093 passengers used sea ferries, pointing out that the system The “Darb” toll road, which was launched last year, witnessed the registration of 792.4 accounts for individuals and institutions.

The center stated that it aims to ensure the continuity of government services, through the application of federal and local laws and legislation related to business continuity and compliance with the standards approved by the concerned authorities, the application of the objectives of the business continuity program at the center, identifying business continuity risks and analyzing the effects on the work, facilities and services of the integrated transport center, and ensuring Developing and periodically testing recovery plans to support the continuity of services, in addition to preparing for emergencies and responding to them with high efficiency, supporting the operations of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Center and government agencies as directed, and providing specialized training and awareness necessary for vital functions and different teams to achieve the desired results to fulfill their roles and responsibilities in cases Emergencies, crises and business continuity tasks, and finally, ensuring the continuity of follow-up, review and testing of policies and procedures and the level of maturity of the center in managing emergencies, crises and business continuity periodically for the purposes of continuous improvement. vehicles Taxi in Abu Dhabi, an increase of 14% over the previous year, through 6,390 taxis belonging to eight operating companies operating in this sector. The number of low-carbon vehicles operating in the emirate reached 4,671 vehicles.

In addition, 53.3 million trips were recorded on public buses, an increase of 27% over the previous year, while 114,093 passengers used sea ferries. 583 buses in Abu Dhabi city, 165 buses in Al Ain city, and 70 buses in Al Dhafra region, all of which have modern and advanced specifications.

With regard to the services of the traffic tariff system “Darb”, which was launched by the center at the beginning of 2021, the total number of vehicles registered in it during the year reached about 1.8 million vehicles, among 792,357 accounts for individuals and institutions that were registered in the system, with the exemption of about 19 One thousand and 500 vehicles from the traffic tariff fees. The number of traffic movements through Darb electronic gates during peak times amounted to 3,449,523, which represents 22.5% of the total number of movements through the gates, which amounted to 15,292,437. The percentage of customers’ satisfaction with Darb’s services reached 99% in 2021.

The center indicated that last year witnessed the inauguration of 2,868 new parking spaces in various locations in Abu Dhabi, pointing out that last year the center introduced new amendments to the mechanism for issuing parking permits for visitors to sectors categorized as “residential villa areas”, making the use of these parking spaces easier and more comfortable. appropriate to the needs of the residents and their visitors.

development projects

During 2022, the Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi explained that, in continuation of its development efforts, it was keen, at the beginning of this year, to launch a number of development projects and initiatives, including the launch of the first pilot phase of a self-driving taxi, the launch of the campaigns of the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, the strategic zero-driving during fog, and the commitment With the “stop” sign rules, in addition to the start of a new transportation service on public buses, providing a space inside the bus that allows cyclists to transport their bikes with them on buses, with the aim of promoting a culture of sustainable transport using their own means of transportation through the public bus transport network, and completing the last mile. From the flight to their destination to and from the main city centers.



