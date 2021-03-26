Rida Selim and Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai «may God protect him», the Dubai World Cup for horses celebrates the Silver Jubilee of the Silver Jubilee at Meydan Racecourse, through the 25th edition, with a total prize fund of 26.5 million A dollar for the nine runs, which attracted 117 of the world’s elite horses representing 11 countries from the continents of Asia, Europe, America, North and South, including 68 horses coming from abroad to compete with 49 of the strongest horses in the country in the most expensive race, which carries glory to all participants.

Despite the challenges that hit global horse races due to the repercussions of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), the main race held the end of the evening the Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates Airlines, and retained its financial prize of $ 12 million, while some financial prizes for the rest of the races were reduced to a total of prizes. The ceremony was $ 26.5 million, and despite the discounts, the award distribution was expanded to eighth place in the evening’s races.

The silver jubilee version of the Dubai World Cup is characterized by some ambiguity, and the difficulty in guessing the identity of the champion of the 2000-meter race (first category), with the participation of 14 horses from 7 countries, except that the Emirati and American horses who did not get out of their grasp the title only 4 times in favor of Brazil, Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia makes its nomination priority.

Godolphin’s Mystic Guide, under the supervision of Michael Stedham, is considered one of the most prominent candidates, driven by strong victories and a wide win in the last participation. Godolphin’s team also enters with 2 horses, the first “Magni Corse” under the supervision of André Faber, the winner in Britain and France, with the coach participating The national holder of the largest record of titles is Saeed Bin Surour, the horse “Gifts of Gold”, who won the Red Sea Racing title in the Saudi Cup.

The American Horse Brigade leads the star “Jesus Team” and the World Spy Cup runner-up, while the coach Miguel Silva pushes the horse “Sleepy Appz Tod”, the Proctor’s race champion, and the American fortunes are complete with the horse “Title Ready” winner of the Louisiana Stakes race.

The Bahrain star “The Slugger”, who won two rounds of the Al Maktoum Challenge, is strongly prominent. The trainer dreams that people will win the crown through this horse with the dear title. As for the local horses, they are represented by “Military Law” by Nasser Askar under the supervision of the national coach, Musabbah Al Muhairi, in addition to “hypothetical” with the slogan of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, under the supervision of the national trainer Salem bin Ghadeer, and there is the Saudi horse “Great Scott” under the supervision of trainer Abdullah bin Musharraf, and the Japanese “Showa Wizard” under the supervision of Ryuji Okubo.

Evening program

1:00 pm: Opening the doors of the Racecourse Square “Gate B”

3:45 pm: The first half of “Dubai Kahila Classic”

4:15 pm: The second half of “Godolphin Mile”

4:50 pm: The third half, «Dubai Golden Cup»

5:05 pm: National Peace

5:15 pm: Public nominations close

Awards for Excellence in Horse Racing «Best Knight»

5:30 pm: The fourth half “Al Quoz for Speed”

Awards for Excellence in Horse Racing «Best Coach»

6:05 pm: Fifth round «Emirates Derby»

Awards for Excellence in Horse Racing «Best Owner»

6:40 pm: Sixth half «Dubai Golden Shaheen»

Awards for Excellence in Horse Racing is the public’s choice and the highest award for diligent giving

7:30 pm: Seventh half «Dubai Turf»

8:10 pm: The eighth session «Dubai Shaima Classic»

8:50 pm: The ninth period «Dubai World Cup»

9:15 pm: The closing ceremony of the Dubai World Cup

10:00 pm: The Dubai World Cup concludes