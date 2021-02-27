The number of detected cases of coronavirus infection per day increased by 11,534 to 4,234,720, according to the operational headquarters to combat the new disease.

It is noted that in relative terms, the increase in new cases was 0.27%. The smallest growth rates were recorded in Tuva (0.03%), Magadan Oblast, Jewish Autonomous Region (0.05%), Adygea and Khakassia (0.08%).

Most of all new cases of infection were detected in St. Petersburg (951), Moscow region (558), Nizhny Novgorod region (395), Voronezh region (296) and Rostov region (281).

To date, 349,571 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Russia.

Meanwhile, 439 people died from coronavirus in a day. The total number of deaths was 85 743. The number of recovered per day increased by 16 020 to 3 799 406 people.