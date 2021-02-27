The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 11,534. The total number of infected reached 4,234,720, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel Saturday, February 27th.

Most of all new cases – 1825 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (951 cases) and the Moscow Region (558 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were noted in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug and the Jewish Autonomous Region (one and two cases, respectively).

In addition, over the past 24 hours, 439 deaths of patients with coronavirus were registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 85,743 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

Number of discharged patients increased per day at 16 020. A total of 3 799 406 patients recovered.