TheAssociation for the protection of wild animals (Aspas) has just bought a huge estate in the Vercors, mostly made up of forests, an area populated by deer, wild boar, fallow deer …

The aim of the association is to “save nature and animals”, she says. A method called “re-wildness” which does not go without creating strong tensions …

Hunters, breeders, farmers on the one hand, environmental activists the other

Protect wildlife, preserve the natural heritage and defend the rights of non-hunters, rehabilitate so-called “harmful” species such as foxes, magpies, polecats, or preserve fragile species and habitats by controlling land through ” Wildlife reserves “are some of the objectives of Aspas.

For this document, signed Yvan Martinet, Henri Desaunay and Oktay Sengul, the magazine “1:15 p.m. on Saturday“ (Twitter, #1:15 p.m.) went to meet hunters, breeders, farmers on one side, and environmental activists on the other. How to reconcile them? And are they reconcilable?

