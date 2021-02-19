Venice is a mythical destination and one of the most visited cities in the world with 30 million tourists in 2019. What has become of it? Not a cat in Saint Mark’s Square and its palaces are asleep …

Vaporettos and gondolas remain at the quayside, as if this postcard city had finally become a postcard. Worse still, with the absence of revenue from tourism, Venice has run out of money.

The magic is still there

And to think that there are still a few months, lovers of Venice wondered how the city was going to resist the excess of tourism! For this document, signed Aurélia Braud, Fred Capron and Thomas Lhoste, the magazine “1:15 pm on Saturday” (Twitter, #1:15 p.m.) went to meet women and men who passionately love this city.

Like Philippe, who has photographed her every morning for nine years; Gipi, a restaurateur who dreams of reopening his establishment, which has been closed for more than a year; Guillaume, a Frenchman who awaits the return of the tourists; or Prince Maurice, a mythical figure of the carnival who did everything to ensure that the tradition is not forgotten in 2021 …

