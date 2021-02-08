In April 2004, Paul François, a cereal farmer in Bernac, Charente, was poisoned by Lasso, a herbicide formerly marketed by the Monsanto company. The farmer has since suffered from neurological problems. It is the beginning of the descent into hell …

Association Phyto-Victims, which helps professionals victims of pesticides, sued the multinational in 2007. Paul François won his case five years later, in 2012, and also on appeal in September 2015.

The farmer finally won his cassation fight

Monsanto is ordered to compensate Paul François. This is a world first, but the judgment was overturned by the Court of Cassation in 2017 for a procedural matter. Paul François is appealing against this cancellation. And the Lyon Court of Appeal ruled in his favor for the third time in April 2019.

In October 2020, the Court of Cassation rejected the appeal of the American firm, thus definitively ruling in favor of the farmer poisoned by the Lasso product. There remains the compensation procedure, but Paul François would have to have the strength to return to combat. His health has deteriorated dangerously.

> A document signed Edouard Bergeon, Pierre Toury, Brice Baubit and Nicolas Ducrot.

> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (ios & Android), “Magazines” section.

data: image / gif; base64, R0lGODlhAQABAAAAACH5BAEKAAEALAAAAAABAAEAAAICTAEAOw ==

The highlights of the show