Medically Assisted Procreation (PMA), currently reserved for heterosexual couples only, will soon be extended to lesbian couples and single women.

For this document, signed Florence Helleux and Anthony Santoro, the magazine “1:15 p.m. on Saturday“ (Twitter, #1:15 p.m.) followed two couples of women who put all their hopes and invested their savings in a PMA to have a baby.

An obstacle course

Virginie and Magalie as well as Cécile and Flavia did not wait for the law to authorize them to use this technique. To make their wish for a child come true, a couple went to Belgium and the other to Denmark …

An obstacle course made up of medical treatments and trips abroad with the weight of the illegality of their approach, the gaze of their relatives and also the confinement linked to the pandemic of the Covid-19 coronavirus …

> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (ios & Android), “Magazines” section.

data: image / gif; base64, R0lGODlhAQABAAAAACH5BAEKAAEALAAAAAABAAEAAAICTAEAOw ==

The highlights of the show