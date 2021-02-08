From Maigret to Moulin, both in cinema and in literature, the job of curator fascinates. But the function is however poorly understood …

For this document signed Sophie Broyet, James de Caupenne and Cédric Estève, the magazine “1:15 pm on Saturday” (Twitter, #1:15 p.m.) has been following Abdel Bouzelmat, commissioner in Menton (Alpes-Maritimes) for nine months since July 2020.

A career started in the gendarmerie

For this 42-year-old policeman, married and father of two daughters, this position is the consecration of a career that began more than twenty years ago.

First a gendarmerie officer, Abdel Bouzelmat then joined the police before climbing “step by step” through the ranks to become commissioner …

