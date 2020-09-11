Some 90% of people with intellectual disabilities cannot find a job… So an entrepreneur who made his fortune in the energy sector wanted to outsmart the statistics. In 2018, Yann Bucaille opened a café like no other in the Opera district of Paris.

The magazine “1:15 p.m. on Saturday (Facebook, Twitter, #1:15 p.m.) had attended very beginnings of this Happy Coffee, served with the heart who made the bet to hire almost exclusively employees with intellectual disabilities. Its creation was followed by the opening of another establishment in Rennes, in Ille-et-Vilaine.

Bringing disability to life on the most beautiful avenue in the world

Two years later, the initiator of this adventure unlike any other launched a new bet: to install a Happy Coffee on the Champs-Elysées, or how to make handicap and fragility exist on the most beautiful and luxurious avenue in the world.

This document, signed Peggy Leroy, Henri Desaunay and Mathilde Rougeron, plunges into the heart of this luminous project. And how are disabled employees doing today, in 2020, who made their debut, in the dining room or in the kitchen, when the first Café Joyeux opened?



> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (ios & Android), “Magazines” section.

data: image / gif; base64, R0lGODlhAQABAAAAACH5BAEKAAEALAAAAAABAAEAAAICTAEAOw ==