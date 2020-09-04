On August 4, 2020, two powerful explosions rocked Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. The breath was felt for tens of kilometers around. Results: 188 dead, 7 missing, more than 6,500 injured and at least 300,000 homeless inhabitants. The origin of the explosions was attributed to the presence of a stock of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate in a building in the port of the Lebanese capital, but the investigation must shed light on the exact circumstances of the disaster.

The magazine “1:15 p.m. on Saturday (Twitter, #1:15 p.m.) was there a few days after the cataclysm for this document signed Edouard Mounier, Patrice Brugère and Anthony Santoro. He went to meet Lebanese who experienced the tragedy. Like Marie-Madeleine Madani, head nurse at the Hôtel-Dieu in Beirut, who has been treating the wounded since the tragedy. A work almost without interruption which recalls the dark hours of the civil war.

Between anger and dismay

Some residents cannot bring themselves to leave their devastated neighborhood. Grace Attar takes care of her parents and tries to convince them to leave their devastated apartment. Johnny Assaf, head of a real estate SME, lost everything that day in August. His seventeen rental apartments are all destroyed and his twenty-two employees find themselves out of work, but he still tries to relaunch his business.

Father Gabriel Khairallah for his part, with his parishioners, organizes support for the affected and traumatized inhabitants of his neighborhood. Between anger and disarray, each and every one tries to rebuild the city and to overcome the trauma caused by these two explosions due to the explosion of a cargo of a chemical and dangerous product stored for six years in a port hangar …

