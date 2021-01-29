At a time when the page of the Trump years is turning, the magazine “1:15 p.m. Sunday“(Twitter, #1:15 p.m.) went to meet, with this document signed Florent Muller, Simon Fichet, Mathieu Houël and Benoît Viudès, French people who chose to live in the United States.

Direction New York, where a group of jazzmen manages to make a living from their music despite the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 coronavirus and the leaden scourge that weighs on the city …

And also, the Wyoming, Georgia …

Wyoming is the state that voted the most for Donald Trump. This is where Emmanuelle, an accountant, lives with her husband, who runs one of America’s largest ranches.

And it is in Georgia, the scene of all electoral battles, that François, an entrepreneur from Rouez-en-Champagne, in the Sarthe department, made the bet of making a career in meat.



