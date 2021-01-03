With the fourth and last part of the documentary series “Mauvais rêve”, devoted to the war of 14-18, the magazine “1:15 p.m. on Sunday “ (Twitter, #1:15 p.m.) this week tells the story of three women. That of Estelle Lefeuvre, a retired teacher, Doctor Marjorie Desrosier, an American historian, and Josephine, a military nurse from the United States.

It all starts in Haute-Marne, when a child finds a strange little bracelet in a garden. It’s a hundred-year-old piece of metal with Josephine Heffernan’s name on it. Estelle then takes it into her head to find her owner.

But who was Josephine?

It is the beginning of an investigation which involves on several continents and transports us back to the time of the decisive intervention of the United States in the First World War, in the spring of 1917. But who was Josephine? Why did she, like tens of thousands of other Americans, cross the Atlantic to take part in the First World War in Europe?

Through the quest of Estelle and Marjorie the story of women in war and that of Franco-American relations emerges. This document by Hélène Lam Trong, Benjamine Jeunehomme and Bérengère Lafont is notably illustrated by the original watercolors of Alain Mounier, cartoonist of the comic strip Ambulance 13 (Bamboo Edition).

> Don’t grieve

In the spring of 1917, the “Chanson de Craonne” recounted the fate of those who refused to go to the front, those who would later be called the “mutineers”.



> Under the rain of fire

From September 1914 to September 1918, French and German troops fought fiercely on the Vauquois hill, in the Meuse.

> You will be proud of me!

Charles Nungesser is an aviation pioneer, an ace in the sky, a legend. At the start of the conflict, the generals however despise the aviators …

> The fate of Josephine H.

In search of an American military nurse who crossed the Atlantic to take part in Europe in the First World War …

