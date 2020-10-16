The largest tropical forest in the world was particularly affected by the fierce fires of summer 2020. The Amazon, the largest reservoir of biodiversity spanning nine countries, goes up in smoke …

The heat record recorded in September and the intense drought extended and worsened the outbreaks of fires launched by illegal groups.

The Brazilian cacique sees his “house burn”

For this document signed Violaine Vermot-Gaud, Patrice Brugère and Matthieu Parmentier, the magazine “1:15 p.m. Sunday“ (Twitter, #1:15 p.m.) walked for several weeks in Brazil in the footsteps of Chief Raoni, the guardian of the Amazon, who observed the retreat of the lungs of the planet in favor of agricultural land.

The 90-year-old Brazilian cacique, who has spent part of his life traveling the world to denounce deforestation in the Amazon, sees his “house burn”. And he is notably supported in his fight by the French Emilie Barrucand, committed to the indigenous populations with her association Wayanga.

