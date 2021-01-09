This new series in four episodes of the magazine “1:15 p.m. on Sunday “ (Twitter, #1:15 p.m.), signed François-Julien Piednoir, Marine Suzzoni and Anthony Santoro, tells the story of Queen Elizabeth and her French passion. In sixty-eight years of reign, she has known ten presidents of the Republic, from Vincent Auriol to Emmanuel Macron …

The Queen of England tried to seduce General de Gaulle and convince him to let the United Kingdom enter the European Community. Over time, Elizabeth II has forged privileged links with the French presidents who have succeeded at the head of state.

A phone call in the middle of the night

Under the presidency of Jacques Chirac, a painful ordeal awaits him. At the end of summer 1997, a phone call in the middle of the night warns him that Lady Diana has just had a car accident in the middle of Paris.

The brutal death of the ex-wife of his son Charles, the mother of William and Henry, shakes the planet. What should the queen do? Elizabeth does not yet measure to what extent the disappearance of the princess will shake the monarchy …

> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (ios & Android), “Magazines” section.

data: image / gif; base64, R0lGODlhAQABAAAAACH5BAEKAAEALAAAAAABAAEAAAICTAEAOw ==