This new series in four episodes of the magazine “1:15 p.m. on Sunday “ (Twitter, #1:15 p.m.), signed François-Julien Piednoir, Marine Suzzoni and Anthony Santoro, tells the story of Queen Elizabeth and her French passion. In sixty-eight years of reign, she has known ten presidents of the Republic, from Vincent Auriol to Emmanuel Macron …

What relationship did the Queen of England have with each of them? How did it help advance the Entente Cordiale between France and the United Kingdom? “Well, almost cordial”, as François Mitterrand, then head of state, said to him one day with a smile.

“I love you … neither do I”

Between the United Kingdom and Elizabeth’s France, it’s a love story à la Gainsbourg-Birkin, a kind of I love you … neither do I. It all started with love at first sight with the French in 1948, in Paris. The young woman of twenty-six is ​​still only a princess.

In 1960, Charles de Gaulle was the strong man in France and in Europe. Elizabeth invites him on a state visit to London. He accepted his invitation and, for the first time since the war, set foot again in England, the island that had welcomed him and from which he launched his appeal on June 18, 1940 …

