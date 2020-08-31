As part of its documentary series “Places of legend” (see below), the magazine “1:15 p.m. Sunday“(Twitter, #1:15 p.m.) went to the Mont-Blanc massif where throne in majesty the pthe highest point in the Alps, at an altitude of 4,810 meters, the highest peak in Western Europe …

This magical mountain, located on the Franco-Italian border, between the department of Haute-Savoie, in France, and the Aosta Valley, in Italy, is the cradle of mountaineering. It makes dreams come true with its beauty and its history.

Witness to global warming

For this document signed Jean-Sébastien Desbordes, Matthieu Martin and Anthony Santoro, the “1:15 pm” went to meet passionate mountain dwellers: guides from father to son, mountaineers, or crystal workers exploring the depths of the massif.

This eternal myth, which today suffers from global warming, has been the scene of dramas that have occurred on its slopes. One of the most poignant is that which touched Jean Vincendon and François Henry, two young people who left in 1956 for his winter ascent… and who never returned.

> The port of Saint-Tropez

A place of all excess that still attracts attention, this world-famous Var village has nevertheless managed to keep a soul.

> Notre Dame de Paris

One of the most visited historical monuments in Europe has witnessed the dark hours and glory days of France.



> Paris city hall

A look behind the scenes of the largest municipal building in Europe, with 600 rooms and 55,000 square meters.

> 36, quai des Orfèvres

The address on the Île de la Cité of the headquarters of the Paris judicial police since the 17th century … and until 2017.

> The fabulous destiny of the Butte

With its cobbled streets, its bohemian spirit, its artists, its rebellious spirit … Montmartre is one of the most emblematic districts of Paris.

> 37 Promenade des Anglais

The story of the last palace at the start of the century in Nice, a vestige of the Roaring Twenties that the people of Nice call their Eiffel Tower : The Negresco.

> The Louvre, body and soul

With 10 million visitors, the Parisian museum is today the most visited in the world.

> Rungis, you and you

The largest fresh produce market in the world: 234 hectares, 1,200 established companies, 9 billion turnover, 18 million consumers.

> Saint-Paul-de-Vence

The history of a Provencal village, in the Alpes-Maritimes department, which was written with the greatest artists of the 20th century.

> Beauvau Square

Dive into the heart of the Ministry of the Interior where natural disasters, attacks, demonstrations, health crises …

> The Mont Saint Michel

Cut off from the world and deserted, delivered to gulls and pigeons … for weeks of unprecedented calm due to Covid-19.

> Mont-Blanc, an eternal myth?

The PThe highest point in the Alps, at an altitude of 4,810 meters, is the highest peak in Western Europe.

At the bend of a street, at the foot of a building, at the entrance of a metro station, a marble plaque with one or more names. There are more than 1,000 hanging on the walls of the capital, all dated August 1944. They remind passers-by of the sacrifice of men and women who fought, in their own way, the German occupier during the liberation. from Paris.

Who were these young people who had the courage to risk their lives, at a time when nothing and no one could guarantee them victory? How did these ordinary people become heroes?



Behind these stone epitaphs, a face, a story, a voice, a life …

For this magazine document “1:15 p.m. Sunday“(Twitter, #1:15 p.m.), signed Roger Motte, Nicolas Ducrot and Matthieu Houel, Charles Pegulu de Rovin brings back to life the capture of Paris town hall. While a student in engineering school, he took up arms at 18 to fight in the heart of the capital.

Charles Huck was 10 at the time, when he was helping his father build barricades in his Montparnasse neighborhood. Exceptional archives and unpublished testimonies, to bring to light, behind these stone epitaphs, a face, a story, a voice, a life …

> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (ios & Android), “Magazines” section.

