As part of its documentary series “Fragile Planet” devoted to the Earth and its oceans, the magazine “1:15 p.m. on Sunday “ (Twitter, #1:15 p.m.) invites you to explore this mythical sea route which links the Atlantic to the Pacific, well beyond the Arctic Circle. This first part sets course for the Far North …

Hundreds of sailors, driven by their thirst for adventure, died of cold and hunger in the 19th century in these frozen seas. A century later, climate change has opened up these Arctic seas to tourism, commercial shipping and resource development.

On board the icebreaker “Henry Larsen”

Maritime traffic has increased surprisingly in the region, to the point where icebreakers now ply the polar seas to pave the way for freight and cruise ships that would have ventured into these waters. Off the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, immediate boarding of the Henry larsen.

Florent Muller, Romain Potocki and Matthieu Parmentier give an account of the lives of his forty-seven sailors who, for four months, try to make their way through mountains of ice. On board this 8,000-ton juggernaut, the crew watches day and night over the surrounding dangers …

