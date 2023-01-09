Road accidents claimed 1,145 lives in 2022, according to the provisional balance of the General Directorate of Traffic presented this Monday by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. The figure represents an increase of 4% compared to 2019, the year before the confinement, although the number of seriously injured has decreased by 10% (425 fewer people) compared to that year. “We cannot be satisfied. In road accidents you can never be satisfied. Three [muertos] every day, a figure that should spur us to work and reduce this unacceptable balance as soon as possible”, highlighted Grande-Marlaska. In 2022 there were 1,042 accidents with fatalities.

25% of fatalities were not wearing a seat belt, Marlaska specified, which is one percentage point more than in the previous period. The head of the Interior has described as “inconceivable” that it is not used, when, according to what he has said, the majority of drivers have grown up when this measure was already mandatory.

The minister stressed that the trend of recent years with regard to the type of user involved in an accident has changed. The percentage of dead vulnerable users is reduced by 5% and passengers in passenger cars increase by 10%. Three out of four deaths occurred on conventional roads and the volume of victims due to road exits is growing, which accounts for almost half of the deaths (42%), with a sharp rise of 13% compared to 2019.

The head of the Interior has highlighted that Spain, with 32 deaths on the road per million inhabitants, is below the European average, whose average, he recalled, is 44 fatalities per million inhabitants.

Grande-Marlaska has also pointed out that the increase in road accidents observed in Spain is also affecting our environment. In France, until October, it had increased by 2%, Ireland 19% (all compared to 2019) and in Norway more than 10%, the head of the Interior has pointed out.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska was accompanied by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior, Isabel Goicoechea; the general secretary of the General Directorate of Traffic, María Lidón Lozano; and the chief general of the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard, José Ignacio Criado.