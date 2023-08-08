1,144 vehicle drivers, against whom traffic points were recorded, benefited from courses to reduce traffic points and recover driving licenses during the first half of this year.

The Director of the Community Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier General Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei, stressed the importance of programs and courses for reducing traffic points in reducing traffic accidents, according to which driving licenses are retrieved for those enrolled after completing the course program.

He explained that the number of courses during the current year amounted to 729 courses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. It was implemented in several languages ​​(Arabic, English and Urdu), so that the largest possible number of target audiences could benefit from its programmes.

The Director of the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department in the Community Security Sector, Colonel Ahmed Jumaa Al-Khaili, urged drivers to abide by traffic laws and regulations, and not to commit violations that result in recording points in their traffic record, which may lead to the withdrawal of the license, stopping them from driving and impounding the vehicle.

Under the traffic points reduction system, three programs are provided that allow traffic offenders to review their behavior. The first program benefits every driver who holds a driver’s license with traffic points registered against him from (8 to 23) points, and is allowed to enter the program once a year for each traffic precedent. Eight points are reduced if he passes the course.

The second program benefits people whose driving licenses have been revoked, and those who have exceeded the cumulative limit of traffic points (24 points) with first, second and third traffic records, including temporary and permanent licenses.

Among its conditions is that the license was actually withdrawn, and the legal period for withdrawal was met, while the third program targets every driver of a vehicle with a violation that includes its seizure.